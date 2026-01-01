Precision Time Tracking for Oil & Gas

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Oil and Gas Operations

Monitor crew hours, streamline timesheet approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage the follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Oil and Gas Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Managing workforce hours across remote rigs and complex projects without a unified system leads to costly errors and inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt payroll and project billing
  • Manual entries increase risk of inaccuracies impacting cost tracking
  • Limited visibility into personnel capacity risks safety and operational delays
  • Regulatory compliance becomes challenging without detailed audit trails
  • Supervisors waste time chasing data instead of managing teams
  • Disparate tools create fragmented data hindering actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours is complex leading to disputes
  • Inability to confidently report on labor costs affects budgeting and forecasting
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short in Oil & Gas

Fragmented processes and lack of real-time insight slow down operations and increase risks.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility until payroll deadlines
  • Approval via informal channels without records
  • Time data disconnected from operational tasks
  • Capacity planning based on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized digital timesheets with instant locking
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours and locations
  • Built-in approvals with reminders and full audit trail
  • Integrated time logs linked to projects and assets
  • Dynamic workload view for capacity management
  • Exportable, compliant records ready for audits
Oil & Gas Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Advanced Time Tracking

Inefficient processes and data silos hinder decision-making and compliance in oil and gas workflows.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Payroll Without Complete Timesheets

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every worker submits timesheets before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Finance

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready, tamper-proof data.

ClickUp Views

Identify Workforce Fatigue Before It Impacts Safety

Real-time workload views highlight overcapacity to prevent burnout and accidents.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Face Audits Confidently with Export-Ready Logs

ClickUp maintains detailed entry and edit records for seamless regulatory compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Labor Costs to Specific Projects and Assets

Tag hours by rig, site, or project for precise budgeting and reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Management

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking Without Hassle

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Targeted Users

Which Oil & Gas Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams requiring precise labor data to optimize operations and ensure compliance.

For Field Supervisors

  • Eliminate manual timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions from remote crews
  • Instantly view who’s logged hours without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve time with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-submission changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, audit-ready labor data

For Project Managers

  • Monitor team capacity to avoid overwork and maintain safety standards
  • Reallocate resources via workload view without disrupting field operations
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups effortlessly
  • Approve field and contractor hours quickly to keep projects on schedule
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no manual reports, no data silos — Brain automates everything for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set submission deadlines once, and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Answer Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain: “Who hasn’t submitted today?” or “How are hours allocated across rigs?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Operational Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, safety drills, and unlogged tasks are automatically tracked and linked.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance and Reporting

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing entries and irregular patterns early, protecting payroll accuracy.

Common Industry Questions

Oil & Gas Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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