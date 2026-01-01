Time Tracking Tailored for Office Managers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Office Managers

Easily log hours, approve timesheets, and analyze workforce data—all powered by ClickUp Brain’s intelligent automation to keep your office running smoothly.
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Why Office Managers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

The Unique Time Tracking Challenges Office Managers Face

Handling time management without a unified system is like juggling without seeing the balls. Here’s what happens to Office Managers without specialized time tracking software:

  • Timesheets trickle in late or get lost — payroll cycles stumble and delay
  • Manual logging leads to mistakes — inaccurate hours drain resources
  • Overburdened staff go unnoticed — stress accumulates until turnover spikes
  • Compliance risks rise — missing audit trails invite disputes
  • Endless reminders eat into your day — time spent chasing approvals, not managing
  • Disconnected tools create confusion — time data isolated from tasks and projects
  • Freelancer hours remain unverifiable — causing billing headaches
  • Budgeting decisions lack solid data — relying on guesswork instead of facts
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Office Managers’ Needs

Outdated methods cause delays, errors, and a lack of clarity that hinders office efficiency.

Old-School Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual assembly
  • No visibility into submissions until payroll crunch time
  • Approval processes handled informally, leaving no audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from daily tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning done by guesswork rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked in one platform
  • Real-time tracking and visibility across teams
  • Built-in approval workflows with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time data fully integrated with project management tools
  • Workload views provide clear capacity insights
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof compliance records
Unlock Efficiency and Control

Empowering Office Managers with Advanced Time Tracking

Manual processes and fragmented data slow you down—here’s how smart time tracking changes the game.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Arrives Before Payroll Deadline

Automated reminders keep your team on schedule so payroll runs without a hitch.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll Every Cycle

Approval workflows with audit trails guarantee accurate and compliant data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Staff Overload Before It Leads to Burnout

Workload views highlight who’s at capacity, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Effortlessly for Compliance Audits

Instantly export detailed logs and edit histories to satisfy auditors.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs Down to the Project Level

Tag hours to tasks or departments for precise financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Down Time Tracking Admin With Automation

Let ClickUp handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you can focus on managing.

Accurate Time Tracking Starts Here

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Who Benefits Most

Office Managers Who Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Teams and roles relying on precise, actionable time data for better office operations

If You’re an Office Manager

  • Eliminate endless timesheet follow-ups. Automated prompts ensure on-time submissions
  • Instantly identify missing entries without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter payroll periods confident your data is clean, complete, and approved

If You’re an Administrative Supervisor

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent burnout and absenteeism
  • Rebalance assignments directly from workload dashboards—no extra tools needed
  • Forget manual reminders. ClickUp sends automatic notifications
  • Approve tracked hours swiftly so you can focus on strategic office management
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Envision Time Tracking Without Manual Hassle

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports—just automated precision supporting your office management.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Quick Insights at Any Moment

Ask Brain who’s missing timesheets or how hours are allocated—answers come instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries on time tracking, workloads, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Manage Themselves

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports independently.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots anomalies and missing timesheets early, preventing payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Time Tracking Questions Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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