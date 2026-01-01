Tracking client appointments and administrative time without a dedicated tool leads to inefficiencies that impact your practice:
Automated reminders prompt timely time entry so billing is never delayed.
Approval workflows lock entries, providing transparent and client-ready records.
Workload visualization highlights when your schedule needs balancing to prevent burnout.
Every time entry is securely stored with exportable logs for audits and reviews.
Tag hours by client or service type to generate detailed profitability reports.
Automations handle reminders and reporting so you focus more on your clients.
Professionals and teams who depend on precise time management for client success
Let Brain handle follow-ups, reporting, and error detection so you stay focused on clients.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing sessions.
Ask Brain questions like “Which client sessions are unlogged?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates summaries of logged hours and client interactions ready for review.
Meetings and follow-ups are tracked and linked to the right client files without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers reminders, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time entries early to maintain accurate records.