Time Tracking Software for Nurses

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Nursing Teams

Effortlessly record nursing hours, streamline shift approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your tracking workflow.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Nurses Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on manual or generic time tracking methods in nursing can disrupt patient care and staff management:

  • Inaccurate shift logs cause payroll discrepancies — leading to delayed or incorrect payments
  • Paper or spreadsheet entries increase errors — risking compliance with healthcare regulations
  • Lack of workload visibility fuels burnout — critical shifts often go understaffed
  • No clear audit trail jeopardizes legal compliance — vital for healthcare audits and investigations
  • Supervisors spend excessive time chasing timesheets — diverting focus from patient care
  • Disconnected systems hinder scheduling and reporting — making resource planning inefficient
  • Tracking freelance or per diem nurse hours is unreliable — complicating billing and contracts
  • Nursing managers lack real-time labor cost insights — decisions become reactive rather than proactive
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Nurses’ Needs

Disconnected processes and manual tracking lead to errors and burnout in nursing teams.

Traditional Practices

  • Shift logs maintained on paper or spreadsheets, manually collated
  • Delayed visibility into hours worked until payroll processing
  • Shift approvals managed via email with no formal records
  • Time data isolated from patient care tasks and schedules
  • Staffing plans based on intuition rather than real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Nurses

  • Shift entries recorded and secured within one intuitive platform
  • Real-time monitoring of nursing hours and capacity
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit logs
  • Time tracking integrated directly with patient tasks and assignments
  • Workload dashboard highlights staffing levels versus actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof documentation for audits and payroll
Nursing Benefits

Empower Nursing Teams with Streamlined Time Tracking

Outdated tracking slows care delivery. Modern tools elevate nursing efficiency and well-being.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Accounted For Before Payroll Starts

ClickUp automations send shift reminders so no hours go unrecorded before payroll processing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Shift Records to Payroll Seamlessly

Approvals and locked entries ensure nursing hours are audit-ready and error-free every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Nurse Overload Early to Prevent Burnout

Workload view reveals capacity vs. hours worked in real time, enabling proactive staffing adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Compliance Audits with Confidence

All shift records and edits are logged and exportable, simplifying healthcare compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility Into Labor Distribution

Tag nursing hours by unit, patient care type, or project for detailed, export-ready labor reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Nurses Spend on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and summaries let nurses focus on care while tracking happens in the background.

Start Tracking Nursing Hours Accurately Without Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Nurse-Specific Time Tracking Software

Teams focused on precise time data for optimal patient care and staffing

If You're a Nurse Manager

  • Stop manually chasing shift logs. Automated reminders prompt timely submissions
  • Instantly identify nurses with missing or incomplete timesheets without digging through emails
  • Approve shifts with one click. Entries lock upon approval to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll period with clean, verified nursing hours already approved

If You're a Charge Nurse or Department Head

  • Monitor your team’s workload to spot over-scheduling before it causes burnout
  • Reassign shifts directly from the Workload dashboard without extra tools or meetings
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automatically follows up on missing timesheets
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly so you can focus on patient care
AI-Enhanced Nursing Time Tracking

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Overhead

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports, no oversight gaps. Brain manages it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set shift deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Which nurses haven’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of nursing hours, workloads, and task progress await your review.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Often-Missed Nursing Activities

Meetings, handoffs, and consultations are logged and linked to shifts automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Nurse Scheduling Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Patient Care

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll or staffing problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Nursing Teams

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT