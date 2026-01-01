Time Tracking Tailored for Nonprofits

Streamline Time Management for Your Nonprofit Team

Accurately track volunteer and staff hours, simplify approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle follow-ups so you focus on your mission.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Nonprofits Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking hours manually can drain nonprofit resources and hinder impact. Without dedicated software, nonprofits face:

  • Late or missing timesheets — delaying grant reporting and funding cycles
  • Error-prone manual tracking — risking inaccurate volunteer and staff hours
  • Lack of visibility into volunteer workload — leading to burnout and turnover
  • Compliance risks with funding audits — no reliable activity records
  • Managers overwhelmed with follow-ups — diverting focus from programs
  • Disconnected time data from projects — making impact measurement difficult
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and consultant hours — complicating billing and reporting
  • Inability to confidently analyze labor costs — affecting budgeting and resource allocation
Old Ways vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Nonprofit Needs

Fragmented processes and limited oversight slow your nonprofit’s progress.

Conventional Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • No real-time insight into submissions or hours
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time data disconnected from program activities
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Audit records incomplete and cumbersome

ClickUp Time Tracking for Nonprofits

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and secured in one platform
  • Instant visibility into volunteer and staff hours
  • Streamlined approvals with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Time linked directly to projects and initiatives
  • Workload views highlight capacity vs actual effort
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and grants
Nonprofit Advantages

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Superior Time Tracking for Nonprofits

Avoid delays, inaccuracies, and disconnected data that hold your nonprofit back.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Volunteer Hour Is Captured Before Reporting Deadlines

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain guarantee timesheets are submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Entries Ready for Funding Reports

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails keep your data grant-compliant.

ClickUp Views

Identify Volunteer Overload Before It Leads to Turnover

Workload views provide real-time insight into team capacity and stress levels.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Confidently for Compliance Audits With Exportable Records

Every time entry and change is logged and instantly exportable for reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Demonstrate Exactly How Time Is Spent Across Programs

Tag hours by project or funding source to create detailed, transparent reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on impact.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Nonprofit Roles Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise and transparent time data for success

If You're a Volunteer Coordinator

  • Eliminate endless timesheet chasing. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve volunteer hours efficiently. Entries lock to ensure accuracy and compliance
  • Prepare funding reports with clean, verified data every cycle

If You're a Program Manager

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and maintain morale
  • Reallocate tasks dynamically using Workload views to keep projects on track
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve hours swiftly and focus on delivering your mission
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No chasing timesheets, no digging through data — Brain manages it all for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights Through Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “How is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress tailored to your nonprofit.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and volunteer activities are logged and matched to projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early Before They Affect Your Programs

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns so you can act proactively.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Nonprofits

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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