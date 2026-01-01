Without focused tracking of non billable hours, teams face productivity leaks and inaccurate reporting:
Fragmented tools and manual processes obscure the true picture of your team’s time.
Automated reminders make sure no time slips through the cracks before reporting deadlines.
Lock and approve entries to guarantee trustworthy data for budgeting and forecasting.
Visual workload insights highlight imbalances so you can prevent burnout early.
Instantly access tamper-proof records and export complete audit trails.
Track time by project, client, or category to reveal hidden costs and productivity trends.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so your team can focus on meaningful work.
No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates every step.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags gaps.
Ask Brain questions like “Which non billable tasks took the most time?” and get answers immediately.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload status without lifting a finger.
Meetings and side discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks by AI.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports seamlessly.
Brain spots missing entries or unusual patterns before they escalate.