Tracking Time Beyond Billable Hours

Tailored Time Tracking for Non Billable Hours

Gain full visibility into your non billable activities, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI handle automatic follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

The Hidden Costs of Overlooking Non Billable Time

Without focused tracking of non billable hours, teams face productivity leaks and inaccurate reporting:

  • Non billable work goes untracked — budgets and resource planning become guesswork
  • Manual entries lead to inaccuracies — time lost or misclassified undermines decision-making
  • Burnout risks rise unnoticed — hidden workload leads to disengagement
  • Compliance and audits fall short — lack of documentation invites risk
  • Managers waste time on reminders — chasing timesheets distracts from leadership
  • Time data is siloed from project insights — missed opportunities for optimization
  • Freelancer and support hours lack verification — billing disputes escalate
  • Financial forecasting lacks precision — non billable costs remain invisible
Tracking Methods Compared

Where Traditional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Non Billable Hours

Fragmented tools and manual processes obscure the true picture of your team’s time.

Conventional Solutions

  • Reliance on manual spreadsheets or emails for time capture
  • Delayed visibility into non billable hour submissions
  • No integrated approvals or audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from actual work tasks
  • Capacity and workload managed by estimation
  • Compliance records incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp’s Smart Time Tracking

  • Unified platform capturing all time entries, billable and non billable
  • Real-time dashboards showing non billable hour trends
  • Streamlined approvals with automated reminders and full audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to tasks, projects, and clients
  • Dynamic workload views balancing billable and non billable efforts
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance documentation
Key Benefits

Unlock the Potential of Focused Non Billable Time Tracking

Inaccurate tracking, delayed insights, and fragmented data obscure the full value of your team’s efforts.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Non Billable Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders make sure no time slips through the cracks before reporting deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Accurate Costing

Lock and approve entries to guarantee trustworthy data for budgeting and forecasting.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Affects Engagement

Visual workload insights highlight imbalances so you can prevent burnout early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Speed

Instantly access tamper-proof records and export complete audit trails.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Reports on Non Billable Activities

Track time by project, client, or category to reveal hidden costs and productivity trends.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automate follow-ups and summaries so your team can focus on meaningful work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains Most from Non Billable Hours Tracking?

Teams that need precise oversight of all work contributions beyond billable tasks.

For Project Managers

  • Eliminate guesswork on resource allocation. Automated notifications ensure all non billable time is tracked promptly
  • Quickly identify unlogged hours without manual follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Once approved, entries lock to prevent changes
  • Head into project reviews with verified, comprehensive time data

For Operations Teams

  • Monitor workload balance to prevent hidden overextension
  • Reallocate tasks efficiently using real-time workload insights
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates all follow-ups
  • Approve and finalize time entries swiftly, freeing you to focus on operations
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates every step.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Time Entries

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags gaps.

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Get Instant Insights on Time Allocation

Ask Brain questions like “Which non billable tasks took the most time?” and get answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Reviews and Audits

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload status without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and side discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks by AI.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Anomalies Early to Prevent Payroll Errors

Brain spots missing entries or unusual patterns before they escalate.

Common Questions

FAQs About Non Billable Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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