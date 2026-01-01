Tracking time in journalism without dedicated tools leads to missed deadlines and lost revenue. Here's what reporters face without a focused time tracking system:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every hour is captured before deadlines.
With approvals and locked entries, your payment data is always accurate and audit-ready.
Real-time workload views help balance assignments and reduce burnout risks.
Every logged hour is recorded with edits and approvals for instant compliance.
Tag hours by article or beat to generate detailed reports for better planning.
Automated reminders and summary reports keep time tracking running smoothly behind the scenes.
Teams that depend on precise time data to manage stories and projects effectively
No manual follow-ups, no tedious reports. Let Brain handle the details.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time spent?” and get instant answers.
Brain provides automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress.
Meetings, interviews, and notes are logged and linked to stories without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual work.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep payroll accurate.