Without dedicated tracking tools, Network Security Analysts face challenges that impact security posture and operational efficiency:
Automated reminders guarantee analysts submit time entries promptly, keeping records complete.
Lock entries and track approvals to maintain tamper-proof audit trails for every logged hour.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus actual hours, allowing proactive task redistribution.
Instantly export comprehensive records that demonstrate compliance and resource allocation.
Detailed tagging of hours by case or project enables precise reporting and budget tracking.
Automated notifications and summaries reduce manual follow-ups, freeing analysts to focus on security.
Teams that require granular insight into time spent on security operations and compliance
No manual follow-ups or tedious reports. AI handles the details so you don’t have to.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic alerts and flags missing submissions.
Ask “Which analysts haven’t logged time?” or “Time spent on recent breaches?” and get instant responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time allocation, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings, threat investigations, and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, helping avoid compliance and payroll problems.