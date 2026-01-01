Precision Time Tracking for Nannies

Effortless Time Management Designed Exclusively for Nannies

Accurately log hours, streamline approvals, monitor care schedules, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle the details so you focus on what matters most.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Nannies Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Keeping track of hours without a specialized system can make nanny management chaotic. Without tailored time tracking, nannies and families face:

  • Inconsistent or late time logs — leading to payment delays and disputes
  • Manual records prone to mistakes — risking lost hours and incorrect pay
  • Lack of transparency on hours worked — causing trust issues between families and nannies
  • Difficulty managing multiple children or schedules — increasing administrative burden
  • No clear audit trail for tax or compliance purposes — complicating legal obligations
  • Time data disconnected from caregiving tasks — making performance reviews harder
  • Struggles verifying hours for part-time or backup nannies — causing billing confusion
  • Families unsure about labor costs — making budgeting unpredictable
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Nannies

Outdated methods mean lost hours, unclear records, and unnecessary stress.

Old-School Tracking

  • Handwritten logs or scattered notes
  • Timesheets shared via text or email, manually compiled
  • No clear approval process, leading to errors
  • Time tracking separate from daily care tasks
  • No visibility into nanny availability or workload
  • Paper trails that fade or get lost

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Digital timesheets submitted and locked within one app
  • Real-time updates on hours worked
  • Automated approvals with reminders and audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to child care activities
  • Workload views showing nanny schedules and capacity
  • Secure, exportable records for payroll and compliance
Nanny Time Management Benefits

What Exceptional Time Tracking Unlocks for Nannies

Manual tracking limits your ability to manage time and trust effectively.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Hour Is Accounted For Without Hassle

Set automatic reminders so no shifts or hours slip through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Confirm Hours Worked with Transparent Approvals

Nannies and families approve timesheets, locking entries for accurate pay.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Leads to Burnout

Visualize schedules and workloads to maintain a healthy nanny-family balance.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Tax Season with Complete Records

Audit-ready logs and exports make tax filing smooth and stress-free.

ClickUp Reports

Track Care Activities Alongside Time

Link hours to specific tasks like school runs, meals, and naps for full transparency.

ClickUp Reminders

Save Time on Administrative Work

Automate reminders and approvals so you focus more on caregiving, less on paperwork.

Begin Hassle-Free Time Tracking for Nannies Today

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Nanny Time Tracking Software

Families and nanny agencies that value clear, accurate care time records

For Families Managing Childcare

  • Eliminate guesswork. Automated reminders ensure nannies submit hours promptly
  • View real-time status on submitted timesheets without chasing
  • Approve with confidence. Locked entries prevent changes after approval
  • Pay promptly with verified, accurate time data every pay period

For Nanny Agencies and Coordinators

  • Monitor multiple caregivers’ schedules and hours effortlessly
  • Rebalance assignments before fatigue sets in to maintain quality care
  • Reduce follow-ups. Automated notifications handle time submission reminders
  • Quickly approve hours so payroll runs smoothly and on time
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Imagine Nanny Time Tracking Without Manual Tasks

No more chasing timesheets or manual reports. AI handles it all smoothly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Reminder Emails

Set shift deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Know Who’s Submitted Hours

Ask Brain “Which nannies haven’t logged hours?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Payroll Reviews

AI generates summaries of logged hours and workloads before payroll runs.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Care Activities Without Missing a Beat

Brain automatically notes meetings, trips, and tasks linked to logged time.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows Without Lifting a Finger

AI flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Prevent Payment Errors

Brain spots irregularities and missing entries before they cause problems.

Common Questions

FAQs on Nanny Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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