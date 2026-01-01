Keeping track of hours without a specialized system can make nanny management chaotic. Without tailored time tracking, nannies and families face:
Set automatic reminders so no shifts or hours slip through the cracks.
Nannies and families approve timesheets, locking entries for accurate pay.
Visualize schedules and workloads to maintain a healthy nanny-family balance.
Audit-ready logs and exports make tax filing smooth and stress-free.
Link hours to specific tasks like school runs, meals, and naps for full transparency.
Automate reminders and approvals so you focus more on caregiving, less on paperwork.
Families and nanny agencies that value clear, accurate care time records
No more chasing timesheets or manual reports. AI handles it all smoothly.
Set shift deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges automatically.
Ask Brain “Which nannies haven’t logged hours?” and get immediate answers.
AI generates summaries of logged hours and workloads before payroll runs.
Brain automatically notes meetings, trips, and tasks linked to logged time.
AI flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain spots irregularities and missing entries before they cause problems.