Relying on generic time tracking can disrupt your therapy schedule and client care:
ClickUp automations send tailored reminders so no therapy hour goes unrecorded.
Lock approved sessions with audit trails, ensuring billing integrity for insurers and clients.
Visualize session capacity and redistribute appointments proactively.
Instantly export comprehensive time logs and session details for compliance reviews.
Tag therapy hours by client and goal to measure treatment effectiveness.
Automate reminders, approvals, and reports so you can focus on therapy delivery.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends gentle, personalized nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which sessions are unlogged?” or “How much time was spent on client X?”
Receive AI-generated overviews of therapist hours, session types, and progress.
Meetings, assessments, and preparation time are automatically recorded and linked.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your practice.