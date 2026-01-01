Juggling studio sessions, live gigs, and production deadlines without a unified time tracking tool leads to chaos. Music teams often face:
Fragmented logs, manual errors, and lack of integration stall project flow and revenue.
Automated reminders make sure all hours are recorded promptly, so no session goes unaccounted.
Finalized, approved timesheets ensure accurate artist and contractor compensation.
Real-time workload views help managers redistribute tasks to maintain peak creativity.
Complete, exportable records streamline compliance and rights management reviews.
Tag hours to specific projects for precise budgeting and financial reporting.
AI-driven automations handle reminders and summaries, letting you focus on creativity.
Teams where precise, integrated time data drives success and smooth operations
Eliminate manual tasks. Let AI streamline every step of your time tracking.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags incomplete entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged studio time this week?” and get immediate answers.
AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress await you.
Brain logs discussions and sessions to the correct projects without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing or unusual time patterns early to protect your projects.