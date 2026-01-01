Without precise time tracking, music composition projects can spiral into missed deadlines and lost revenue. Here’s what composers struggle with using generic tools:
Automated reminders prompt you to track time right after your creative sessions.
Locked entries and approvals ensure your billing and royalties are based on precise data.
Visual workload insights let you balance your time across composing, editing, and mixing.
Instantly generate reports showing exactly where your time went for transparent client communication.
Tag hours by project, genre, or collaborator to understand your creative investments.
Automations handle reminders and approvals so you can focus fully on composing.
Creative professionals and their collaborators who need precise time insights
Let AI handle your time tracking so you can focus on composing your next masterpiece.
Set your deadlines once and let Brain send reminders and flag missing entries automatically.
Natural language queries like “Who missed sessions this week?” get instant AI-powered responses.
AI-generated summaries of time spent, progress, and workload are ready when you are.
Meetings, brainstorming, and revisions are logged and connected to the right tracks.
Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports without manual steps.
AI detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they become costly problems.