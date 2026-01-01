Time Tracking Software for Multiple Projects

Streamline Multi-Project Time Tracking with ClickUp

Monitor hours across all your projects effortlessly, automate approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your team on track without the hassle.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Multiple Projects Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Juggling time across several projects without a dedicated tool often leads to chaos. Here's what teams face without tailored multi-project time tracking:

  • Conflicting timesheets and overlapping hours — causing inaccurate billing and confusion
  • Manual consolidation errors — data from various projects gets mixed up or lost
  • Lack of visibility into project-specific workloads — risking missed deadlines and burnout
  • Difficulty tracking billable vs. non-billable hours per project — leading to revenue loss
  • Managers spend excessive time reconciling hours across systems — reducing productivity
  • Disconnected time data from project deliverables — hindering actionable insights
  • Challenges verifying contractor or freelancer hours across projects — complicating payments
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting by project — impairing strategic decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Struggles with Multiple Projects

Fragmented data and manual processes cause delays and inaccuracies.

Traditional Approaches

  • Time logged in separate spreadsheets or disconnected tools per project
  • Limited real-time visibility into cumulative project hours
  • Approval processes scattered via emails lacking audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from project tasks and milestones
  • Workload balancing based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance and reporting cumbersome across projects

ClickUp Time Tracking for Multiple Projects

  • Unified platform capturing time across all projects with ease
  • Instant visibility into team hours per project in real time
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and complete audit trails
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and project goals
  • Workload dashboards showing actual vs planned capacity per project
  • Export-ready, compliant records consolidated by project
Unlock Six Key Benefits

What Effective Multi-Project Time Tracking Unlocks

Disorganized tracking creates roadblocks. With the right software, you gain:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Deadline Across Projects

ClickUp’s automated reminders ensure every project’s timesheet is submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Finance

Approvals and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready accuracy for each project.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloaded Teams Before Burnout Hits

Workload views reveal capacity issues across all projects so you can rebalance work promptly.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Comprehensive Project Records

ClickUp logs every time entry and approval with exportable audit trails for compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project with Precision

Tag hours per project or client to generate granular, exportable cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Overhead with Automation

Reminders, summaries, and alerts run automatically so tracking stays effortless.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Across All Projects Today

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Multi-Project Time Tracking Software

Teams that manage diverse projects and need precise time insights

For Project Managers Handling Multiple Initiatives

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders track timesheets for every project
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t submitted time on each project without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets centrally. Lock entries to secure data integrity across projects
  • Prepare for billing cycles with verified, project-specific data at your fingertips

For Resource Managers Balancing Team Workloads

  • Monitor capacity and prevent burnout across all active projects
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly within ClickUp’s Workload view without extra tools
  • Skip tedious reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups automatically
  • Approve hours quickly and focus on strategic resource planning
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Workflow

Experience Effortless Time Tracking with AI Assistance

Cut manual effort and gain instant insights with AI-driven time management.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Instantly

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted time or where hours were spent across projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and conversations are logged and linked to appropriate tasks without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Your Questions About Multi-Project Time Tracking Answered

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT