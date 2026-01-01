Time Tracking for Multi-Location Teams

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Multiple Locations

Easily monitor employee hours across all your locations, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
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Challenges

Why Multi-Location Businesses Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time tracking across various sites without a unified system is chaotic. Here’s what multi-location teams face without dedicated software:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays and inaccuracies slow payroll cycles
  • Manual consolidation errors — disparate spreadsheets cause costly miscalculations
  • Lack of real-time visibility — no clear picture of labor distribution across locations
  • Compliance risks multiply — differing regulations increase audit complexities
  • Managers overwhelmed by follow-ups — wasting hours chasing time entries
  • Fragmented data across tools — no single source of truth for labor and project costs
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — billing disputes arise frequently
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — decision-making based on incomplete data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Multi-Location Operations

Fragmented processes, scattered data, and minimal oversight hinder business growth.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected separately via email or offline spreadsheets
  • No centralized visibility until payroll is due
  • Approvals managed manually without traceability
  • Time data isolated from project management
  • Resource planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified timesheet submissions locked in one platform
  • Live insights into hours logged per location
  • Digital approvals with audit trails and automated reminders
  • Full integration of time with tasks and projects
  • Workload dashboards showing actual vs planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Key Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Multi-Location Time Tracking

Outdated tools limit your ability to manage labor effectively across sites.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Location Submits Complete Timesheets on Time

ClickUp automations send location-specific reminders so payroll preparation never misses a beat.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets for Seamless Payroll

Approval workflows with audit logs guarantee payroll-ready data from all your locations.

ClickUp Views

Spot Capacity Strains Across Sites Before They Impact Performance

Workload views highlight labor imbalances so you can reallocate resources proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

ClickUp preserves every entry and edit, ensuring all locations meet compliance requirements.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Labor Costs Accurately by Location or Project

Tag hours by site or cost center to generate detailed reports for financial clarity.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time with Automated Tracking Processes

Automated alerts and summaries let your teams focus on work, not paperwork.

Track Time Across All Locations with Confidence and Ease

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Multi-Location Time Tracking Tools

Teams managing dispersed workforces who need precise labor insights.

For Regional HR Directors

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure every site submits on schedule
  • Get a consolidated view of timesheet statuses without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets centrally. Maintain data integrity across locations
  • Confidently run payroll with verified, uniform data from all branches

For Multi-Site Operations Managers

  • Monitor team capacity and workload across all locations in real time
  • Balance staffing by reallocating hours directly through workload dashboards
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Quickly approve hours and focus on optimizing operational performance
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Intervention

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Automated Reminders That Never Miss a Deadline

Set global or location-specific deadlines once; Brain ensures compliance automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain who’s missing entries or where labor hours are concentrated, get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Pre-Prepared Reviews Delivered to Your Inbox

Receive AI-generated summaries of workload and time tracking data before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Across All Your Locations

Meetings, calls, and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Operate Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Payroll Discrepancies

Brain flags missing or unusual time entries before they impact payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Multi-Location Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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