Juggling time tracking across multiple clients without a dedicated platform causes chaos and lost revenue:
Automated reminders prompt timely submissions so no billable hour slips through the cracks.
Lock and verify entries with approvals that satisfy client and compliance standards.
Workload views highlight capacity across clients, helping balance resources proactively.
Instantly export detailed, unalterable records tailored to client contracts and regulations.
Tag hours by client and project for precise reporting that informs budgeting and billing.
ClickUp automates follow-ups and status updates, freeing your team to focus on client work.
ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking workflows for multiple clients with intelligence and precision.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which clients are missing hours?” or “How are hours distributed?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress without lifting a finger.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the correct client projects seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports tailored for each client.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, helping you maintain accurate client billing.