Time Tracking Software for Multiple Clients

Time Tracking Software Designed for Managing Multiple Clients

Effortlessly track billable hours across clients, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Managing Multiple Clients Demands Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Juggling time tracking across multiple clients without a dedicated platform causes chaos and lost revenue:

  • Confusing, overlapping timesheets — errors multiply and billing accuracy suffers
  • Manual data entry creates costly mistakes — hours go unbilled or double-counted
  • No clear visibility on client-specific workloads — risk of missed deadlines and burnout
  • Compliance risks increase — client contracts and labor laws require precise records
  • Managers waste hours chasing entries across projects — productivity stalls
  • Time data scattered across disconnected systems — reporting is slow and unreliable
  • Validating contractor hours becomes a nightmare — disputes and delays escalate
  • Financial forecasting lacks precision — client profitability remains uncertain
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Multiple Client Management

Disorganized workflows and fragmented data make accurate client billing impossible.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • Visibility into submissions arrives too late for corrections
  • Approval processes rely on emails lacking transparency
  • Time entries disconnected from client projects and tasks
  • Client workload and capacity planning based on estimations
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Multiple Clients

  • Centralized timesheet submissions tied directly to clients and projects
  • Real-time monitoring of hours logged per client
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and notifications
  • Integrated time, task, and client data for full transparency
  • Workload views that reveal client-specific capacity and utilization
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Key Benefits

Unlock the Power of Effective Multi-Client Time Tracking

Avoid the pitfalls of fragmented time management with a solution built for client diversity.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client's Timesheet Arrives On Time

Automated reminders prompt timely submissions so no billable hour slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Client-Approved, Audit-Ready Timesheets

Lock and verify entries with approvals that satisfy client and compliance standards.

ClickUp Views

Detect Overload on Client Projects Before It’s Too Late

Workload views highlight capacity across clients, helping balance resources proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits Effortlessly

Instantly export detailed, unalterable records tailored to client contracts and regulations.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Accurately by Client

Tag hours by client and project for precise reporting that informs budgeting and billing.

ClickUp Reminders

Eliminate Time Tracking Admin with Smart Automation

ClickUp automates follow-ups and status updates, freeing your team to focus on client work.

Start Tracking Client Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Teams Gain the Most from Multi-Client Time Tracking?

Teams where client-specific accuracy and billing transparency are critical.

If You're a Client Services Manager

  • Stop scrambling for timesheets. Automated reminders ensure client hours are logged promptly
  • Quickly identify incomplete client submissions without manual checks
  • Approve client timesheets with confidence. Locked entries preserve data integrity
  • Approach billing cycles with clean, client-verified data every time

If You're a Project Manager Handling Multiple Clients

  • Monitor team capacity across client projects to prevent overload
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly within the workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Forget manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain handles reminders automatically
  • Approve your team's time entries swiftly and keep projects on track
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking workflows for multiple clients with intelligence and precision.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Down Client Timesheets

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Insights at Your Command

Ask questions like “Which clients are missing hours?” or “How are hours distributed?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Billing Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Client Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the correct client projects seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Client-Specific Workflows

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports tailored for each client.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Billing

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, helping you maintain accurate client billing.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Multi-Client Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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