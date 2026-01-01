Tracking time in motion design without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every animation phase is logged before deadlines.
Approvals and locked submissions guarantee billing accuracy for every project.
Workload views reveal team capacity, helping you balance tasks and avoid burnout.
Detailed, audit-ready reports show exactly where every hour went.
Tag time by project or client to give your finance team crystal-clear labor cost insights.
ClickUp automates reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on creativity.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries autonomously.
Ask ‘Who hasn’t submitted?’ or ‘How much time spent on effects?’ and get instant answers.
Automatic progress and time summaries prepare you ahead of meetings.
Meetings, brainstorms, and revisions logged and linked to projects without manual effort.
Brain identifies overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual time patterns early to avoid surprises.