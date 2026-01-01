Time Tracking Tailored for Motion Designers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Motion Design Teams

Capture every second of your creative process, streamline project timelines, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your time management so you focus on crafting stunning visuals.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Motion Designers Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time in motion design without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate task timing — complex animations get underestimated, derailing schedules
  • Manual logs cause distractions — interrupting creative flow and reducing productivity
  • Lack of integration with project files — time entries disconnected from assets and revisions
  • Difficulty monitoring overtime — risking burnout during crunch periods
  • No clear visibility on client billables — leading to revenue loss
  • Time data scattered across platforms — causing reporting headaches
  • Inability to automate reminders — missing crucial submission deadlines
  • Limited insights into team capacity — making resource planning guesswork
Traditional Time Tracking vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Motion Designers

Fragmented tools and manual entry slow down your creative workflow.

Old-School Methods

  • Time tracked manually in spreadsheets or notes
  • No direct link between tracked time and visual assets
  • Approvals handled via email threads with little transparency
  • Poor visibility into real-time project progress
  • Overtime and capacity guesses based on assumptions
  • Cumbersome export processes for client invoicing

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Integrated timers linked to specific design tasks and assets
  • Real-time dashboards showing hours spent per project phase
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Workload view for balanced creative team scheduling
  • Exportable, client-ready reports with detailed time breakdowns
  • AI-powered alerts to prevent missed time entries
Empowering Your Creative Workflow

Unlock These Benefits with Motion Designer-Focused Time Tracking

Traditional tools limit insight and slow delivery. Here’s what you gain when time tracking truly supports motion design:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Critical Time Entry Again

Automated reminders ensure every animation phase is logged before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Time Entries Ready for Client Billing

Approvals and locked submissions guarantee billing accuracy for every project.

ClickUp Views

Spot Creative Overload Before It Impacts Quality

Workload views reveal team capacity, helping you balance tasks and avoid burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Reviews with Export-Ready Time Reports

Detailed, audit-ready reports show exactly where every hour went.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Transparent Project Costing

Tag time by project or client to give your finance team crystal-clear labor cost insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with Smart Automations

ClickUp automates reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on creativity.

Experience Accurate Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Motion Design Teams Benefit Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Teams needing precise, integrated time management to boost creativity and client satisfaction.

For Studio Leads and Project Managers

  • Eliminate manual chasing of time entries. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Gain instant visibility into who’s tracking time and who isn’t
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Lock entries to maintain billing integrity
  • Enter client meetings with clean, verified time logs ready for invoicing

For Motion Designers and Animators

  • Track time effortlessly without breaking creative flow
  • Get alerts for task deadlines and time targets automatically
  • Skip tedious follow-ups. ClickUp manages reminders behind the scenes
  • Approve your own logged hours quickly and move on to designing
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Tasks

Focus on your art while Brain handles the rest.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask ‘Who hasn’t submitted?’ or ‘How much time spent on effects?’ and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Client Reviews Equipped with Summaries

Automatic progress and time summaries prepare you ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, brainstorms, and revisions logged and linked to projects without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Tracking Workflows

Brain identifies overtime, sends follow-ups, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Delivery

Brain detects missing logs and unusual time patterns early to avoid surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Motion Designers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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