Time Tracking Software for Moonlighters

Time Tracking Designed for Moonlighting Professionals

Seamlessly log hours, approve timesheets, and understand your side hustle’s time investment with AI-powered assistance from ClickUp Brain.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Moonlighters Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Juggling multiple roles without dedicated tracking leads to missed hours and lost income. Moonlighters face unique hurdles without purpose-built tools:

  • Inconsistent time logging across gigs — leading to unpaid or misreported work
  • Manual spreadsheets prone to errors — miscalculations affect earnings
  • Difficulty balancing capacity — overworking causes burnout and reduced productivity
  • No clear audit trail for billing — risking client disputes and delayed payments
  • Time tracking disconnected from projects — losing sight of where hours are spent
  • Chasing approvals from multiple managers — wasting valuable side hustle time
  • Verifying freelancer hours is complex — complicating invoicing and trust
  • Limited insights into side income profitability — making it hard to scale or adjust commitments
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Moonlighters

Fragmented tools and manual tasks make moonlighting time tracking inefficient and error-prone.

Outdated Approaches

  • Logging hours in separate apps or spreadsheets
  • No real-time visibility into submitted or missing timesheets
  • Approvals handled informally without records
  • Time data not linked to specific side projects or clients
  • Capacity guessing leads to overcommitment
  • Compliance and billing documentation incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for all timesheets and projects
  • Instant visibility into tracked hours and pending approvals
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Time entries connected directly to moonlighting tasks and clients
  • Workload management prevents side hustle overload
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for billing and compliance
Moonlighting Benefits

How Powerful Time Tracking Empowers Moonlighters

Without clear insights and automation, managing side gigs drains time and energy.
ClickUp Automations

Always Submit Timesheets Before Deadlines

Automated reminders ensure your side hustle hours are recorded on time every pay period.

ClickUp Timesheet

Lock Verified Hours for Smooth Invoicing

Approvals and audit trails mean billing disputes become a thing of the past.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overwork Before It Drains You

Real-time workload insights help balance main job and moonlight commitments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Tax Time with Export-Ready Records

Easily generate reports that clearly document your side income hours and earnings.

ClickUp Reports

Track Profitability by Client or Project

Tag hours for each gig to see what’s truly paying off and where to focus.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time on Time Tracking Admin

Automated alerts and summaries mean you can focus on your work, not tracking it.

Start Tracking Your Moonlighting Time with Confidence

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Moonlighting Time Tracking Software

Moonlighters and managers needing clear, consolidated time insights

For Side Hustlers and Freelancers

  • Stop losing income to missed hours. Automated reminders keep you on track
  • Get a clear view of all gigs in one place — no more scattered spreadsheets
  • Quickly submit and lock your timesheets. Protect your earnings with approval workflows
  • Easily prepare accurate reports for invoicing and taxes

For Moonlighting Project Leads

  • Monitor team members’ capacity across multiple gigs to avoid burnout
  • Reassign tasks promptly using workload views without juggling tools
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain automates reminders and flags delays
  • Approve timesheets effortlessly and keep projects moving forward
AI-Driven Efficiency

Experience Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

ClickUp Brain manages your time tracking so you can focus on your side projects.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set your deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers on Your Time Data

Ask questions like “Which gigs lack timesheets?” or “Where did my hours go?” and get quick responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries keep you updated on tracked time and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Your Work Effort

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the right side projects automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Tracking Workflows

Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Problems Early and Stay Ahead

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect your billing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Moonlighting Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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