Juggling multiple roles without dedicated tracking leads to missed hours and lost income. Moonlighters face unique hurdles without purpose-built tools:
Automated reminders ensure your side hustle hours are recorded on time every pay period.
Approvals and audit trails mean billing disputes become a thing of the past.
Real-time workload insights help balance main job and moonlight commitments.
Easily generate reports that clearly document your side income hours and earnings.
Tag hours for each gig to see what’s truly paying off and where to focus.
Automated alerts and summaries mean you can focus on your work, not tracking it.
Moonlighters and managers needing clear, consolidated time insights
Set your deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which gigs lack timesheets?” or “Where did my hours go?” and get quick responses.
Automatic summaries keep you updated on tracked time and project progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the right side projects automatically.
Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect your billing.