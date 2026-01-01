Tracking time on the go without a centralized system creates chaos for mobile mechanics:
Automated reminders ensure every repair minute is captured before invoicing.
Approvals and locked entries give you confidence that invoices match actual work.
Workload views help you redistribute jobs and avoid mechanic burnout.
Every time entry and change is recorded and easy to export for compliance.
Tag hours by repair type or client for detailed profitability reports.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you stay focused on repairs.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where time was spent — get answers immediately.
Automatic summaries of time spent per job and mechanic workload are ready when you need them.
Meetings, travel, and prep time are logged and linked to the right jobs automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns next steps, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or unusual time entries before they affect payroll or billing.