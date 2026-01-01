Time Tracking Software for Mobile Designers

Track Every Minute of Your Mobile Design Projects

Capture design hours effortlessly, manage approvals smoothly, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time tracking so you focus on creativity.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Unique Challenges

Why Mobile Designers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Solutions

Without specialized time tracking, mobile designers face hurdles that slow down creativity and project delivery:

  • Inconsistent time entries across design tools — makes billing and reporting inaccurate
  • Manual tracking disrupts creative flow — constant task switching wastes valuable time
  • Lack of visibility into design phases — hard to identify bottlenecks or inefficiencies
  • Difficulty capturing client revisions and feedback time — complicates project costing
  • No centralized system integrating design and time data — leads to scattered information
  • Missed deadlines due to unclear time allocation — impacts client satisfaction
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Mobile Designers

Fragmented tools and manual input slow progress and cloud insights.

Old-School Methods

  • Logging hours in separate spreadsheets or notes
  • Time entries disconnected from actual design tasks
  • No integration with design software or project management
  • Tracking revisions manually without version control
  • No real-time overview of time spent per feature or screen
  • Hard to analyze productivity or client billing accurately

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Embedded timers within design tasks for seamless tracking
  • Automatic syncing with design milestones and deliverables
  • AI-driven reminders and approvals to keep time logs accurate
  • Full visibility into time spent on each iteration or feedback cycle
  • Real-time dashboards showing workload and project timelines
  • Exportable, audit-ready reports tailored for client billing
Mobile Design Benefits

Unlock New Levels of Productivity with ClickUp Time Tracking

Avoid delays, improve accuracy, and focus on what matters — designing exceptional mobile experiences.
ClickUp Automations

Never Lose Track of Design Hours

Automated timers and reminders ensure every minute spent on wireframes, prototypes, and final designs is logged correctly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Streamline Approval of Time Entries

Get instant notifications for time approvals so billing and reporting stay up to date without back-and-forth.

ClickUp Views

Identify Bottlenecks Before They Impact Deadlines

Visual workload insights reveal when design phases are overloaded, allowing timely adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Maintain Detailed Records for Client Billing

Tag hours by project, feature, or client request for transparent, justifiable invoices.

ClickUp Reports

Reduce Administrative Overhead

AI-powered automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so designers stay focused on creativity.

ClickUp Reminders

Gain Actionable Insights into Design Workflows

Analyze time trends to optimize processes, improve estimation, and enhance team performance.

Experience Precise Time Tracking Tailored for Mobile Designers

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Ideal Users

Which Mobile Design Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Teams where detailed, integrated time insights drive project success and client trust.

If You're a Freelance Mobile Designer

  • Track every design phase effortlessly. From ideation to final prototype, log time without interrupting your workflow
  • Share transparent timesheets with clients to build trust and justify invoices
  • Automate reminders. Never miss submitting or approving your logged hours
  • Plan your schedule better by reviewing accurate time data on past projects

If You're Part of a Mobile Design Agency

  • Monitor team members’ time allocation across multiple client projects
  • Prevent burnout. Real-time workload views help balance tasks and deadlines
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups with AI-powered notifications and approvals
  • Empower managers to approve timesheets quickly and keep projects on track
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Hassle of Manual Entry

ClickUp Brain and Brain Max automate your time tracking so you can focus on designing.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Updates on Team Time Logs

Ask in natural language who hasn’t logged hours or how time was spent.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of time spent by project phase and designer.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, feedback sessions, and quick design tweaks are logged and linked to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Time Tracking Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain Max flags overtime, generates reports, and assigns follow-ups without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Time Tracking Issues Early

AI detects missing entries or unusual time patterns before they affect billing or delivery.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Mobile Designers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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