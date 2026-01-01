Without specialized time tracking, mobile designers face hurdles that slow down creativity and project delivery:
Automated timers and reminders ensure every minute spent on wireframes, prototypes, and final designs is logged correctly.
Get instant notifications for time approvals so billing and reporting stay up to date without back-and-forth.
Visual workload insights reveal when design phases are overloaded, allowing timely adjustments.
Tag hours by project, feature, or client request for transparent, justifiable invoices.
AI-powered automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so designers stay focused on creativity.
Analyze time trends to optimize processes, improve estimation, and enhance team performance.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask in natural language who hasn’t logged hours or how time was spent.
AI-generated summaries of time spent by project phase and designer.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and quick design tweaks are logged and linked to tasks.
Brain Max flags overtime, generates reports, and assigns follow-ups without manual input.
AI detects missing entries or unusual time patterns before they affect billing or delivery.