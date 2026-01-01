Time Tracking Software for Midwives

Time Tracking Tailored to Midwifery Teams

Record every hour of care, manage shift approvals, monitor workload, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time tracking so you can focus on delivering exceptional care.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Midwives Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Tracking hours manually or with generic tools can disrupt midwifery care coordination and efficiency. Without dedicated software, midwives face:

  • Inaccurate shift logs that complicate payroll and compliance — risking legal and financial issues
  • Time-consuming manual entry and approvals — diverting focus from patient care
  • No clear visibility into workload balance — increasing burnout and turnover
  • Disconnected data between care tasks and hours — making reporting unreliable
  • Difficulty tracking irregular or on-call hours — leading to missed compensation
  • Challenges verifying contractor or agency midwife hours — causing billing disputes
  • Limited insights into labor costs across care services — hindering resource planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Midwifery Practices

Manual logs, fragmented records, and limited oversight slow down care delivery and administration.

Traditional Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • Delayed visibility into shift submissions until payroll deadlines
  • Approval processes managed via email without proper tracking
  • Time entries disconnected from patient care tasks and schedules
  • Staffing capacity planned based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized shift logging and secure locking of entries
  • Real-time monitoring of midwives' hours and availability
  • Streamlined approvals with reminders and audit trails
  • Integration of time data with care tasks and patient workflows
  • Visual workload management balancing capacity and demand
  • Exportable, compliant records ready for audits and payroll
Midwifery Benefits

Unlock What Great Time Tracking Software Delivers for Midwives

Without tailored tools, midwives struggle with inefficiencies and stress. ClickUp empowers you to:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Shift Submission Before Payroll

Automated notifications ensure every timesheet is completed and submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Ready for Payroll Processing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof payroll data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Midwives Early and Prevent Burnout

Workload views provide real-time insights into hours versus capacity to rebalance schedules.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Audit-Ready Compliance Records Instantly

Complete logs of time entries and edits are stored securely for easy export.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Precisely by Care Service

Tag hours by procedure or shift type to create detailed reports for budgeting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Time on Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries so you spend less time on paperwork.

Start Tracking Midwifery Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Midwifery Teams Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams needing precise tracking to optimize care and compliance.

If You're a Lead Midwife

  • Stop chasing missing shift logs. Automated alerts keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify who hasn't logged hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve shifts with confidence. Locked timesheets prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter each payroll cycle with clean, verified shift data

If You're a Midwifery Coordinator

  • Monitor staff workloads to prevent fatigue and ensure balanced coverage
  • Reassign shifts easily using the Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Brain automates follow-ups with midwives
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on supporting care delivery
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No more manual chasing or data digging—Brain automates your time tracking needs.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers About Shift Status

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today’s shift?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Review Meetings Prepared with Time Summaries

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours and workload before team check-ins.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log Overlooked Work

Meetings, consultations, and on-call time are captured and assigned correctly.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Scheduling Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime shifts, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual time patterns early to avoid payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Midwives' Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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