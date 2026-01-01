Tracking hours manually or with generic tools can disrupt midwifery care coordination and efficiency. Without dedicated software, midwives face:
Automated notifications ensure every timesheet is completed and submitted on time.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof payroll data.
Workload views provide real-time insights into hours versus capacity to rebalance schedules.
Complete logs of time entries and edits are stored securely for easy export.
Tag hours by procedure or shift type to create detailed reports for budgeting.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so you spend less time on paperwork.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today’s shift?” and get instant insights.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours and workload before team check-ins.
Meetings, consultations, and on-call time are captured and assigned correctly.
Brain flags overtime shifts, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual effort.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual time patterns early to avoid payroll errors.