Without a dedicated system, tracking labor in metal fabrication can lead to costly inefficiencies:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every labor hour on your projects is accounted for before payroll.
With built-in approvals and locked entries, data is audit-ready and accurate every time.
Visualize workload versus capacity to redistribute tasks and prevent burnout on the shop floor.
Export detailed logs of every time entry and adjustment to satisfy compliance demands.
Tag hours by project, machine, or shift for precise job costing and financial reporting.
Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports, no guesswork—just clear insights powered by AI.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which jobs lack time entries?” or “How are labor hours allocated?” and get instant responses.
Automatic summaries of labor time, workloads, and project progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, machine setups, and downtime are logged and assigned to tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll inaccuracies.