Without a dedicated time tracking system, mental health providers face unique hurdles:
Automated reminders prompt clinicians to submit timesheets promptly, preventing missed billing.
Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate and compliant payroll processing.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping you balance schedules proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready reports simplify regulatory reviews and reimbursements.
Detailed tagging enables precise billing and financial reporting tailored to mental health services.
AI-driven automations handle reminders and approvals, freeing clinicians to focus on patients.
Practices that need precise, compliant time data and workload visibility
No more manual chasing or reporting errors — let AI keep your practice on track.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries so you don’t have to.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “What’s the billable time for this client?” and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated overviews of clinician hours, workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and therapeutic discussions are logged and linked to client records without manual entry.
Brain detects anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual intervention.
Spot missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing and compliance problems.