Time Tracking Software for Mental Health Practices

Time Tracking Tailored for Mental Health Professionals

Effortlessly log client sessions, manage approvals, and gain insights on billable hours — all powered by ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your focus on care.
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Challenges

Why Mental Health Practices Require Specialized Time Tracking

Without a dedicated time tracking system, mental health providers face unique hurdles:

  • Inaccurate session logs — risking billing errors and compliance issues
  • Manual entry errors — leading to lost revenue and administrative headaches
  • Difficulty monitoring clinician workload — increasing burnout risk
  • Compliance with healthcare regulations is complicated — no reliable audit trail
  • Clinicians distracted by admin tasks — less time for patient care
  • Fragmented data across tools — making reporting and scheduling inefficient
  • Verifying contractor hours is challenging — complicating reimbursements
  • Limited insight into labor costs — affecting budgeting and staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Mental Health Practices

Disconnected tools and manual processes leave providers in the dark.

Traditional Approaches

  • Handwritten or emailed session logs, manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into time submissions
  • Approval processes lack transparency and audit trails
  • Time entries separate from client records and treatment plans
  • Staff capacity assessments based on estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized logging and locking of session time in one platform
  • Real-time oversight of clinician hours
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails
  • Integrated time tracking connected to clients and treatment tasks
  • Dynamic workload views for accurate capacity management
  • Easy export of tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Key Benefits

Unlock the Power of Accurate Time Tracking for Mental Health Providers

Overcome administrative barriers and enhance patient care through smarter time management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Session Is Logged Before Billing Cycles

Automated reminders prompt clinicians to submit timesheets promptly, preventing missed billing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Time Data Every Time

Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate and compliant payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Clinician Overload Before It Affects Care

Workload views reveal real-time capacity, helping you balance schedules proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits With Confidence

Complete logs and export-ready reports simplify regulatory reviews and reimbursements.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Client, Service Type, or Funding Source

Detailed tagging enables precise billing and financial reporting tailored to mental health services.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Time Tracking Tasks

AI-driven automations handle reminders and approvals, freeing clinicians to focus on patients.

Start Tracking Mental Health Sessions Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It Supports

Which Mental Health Teams Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Practices that need precise, compliant time data and workload visibility

If You're a Clinic Administrator

  • Eliminate last-minute timesheet chases. Automated notifications ensure submissions before payroll deadlines
  • Quickly identify clinicians who haven’t recorded hours without tedious follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets in one step. Prevent unauthorized edits and reduce errors
  • Enter every billing cycle with verified, audit-ready time records

If You're a Mental Health Provider

  • Monitor your caseload to avoid burnout and maintain quality care
  • Adjust workloads easily through integrated scheduling tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve your logged hours quickly and spend more time with clients
ClickUp Brain Advantages

Simplify Time Tracking With AI-Driven Automation

No more manual chasing or reporting errors — let AI keep your practice on track.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Handle Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries so you don’t have to.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “What’s the billable time for this client?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Summaries Ready

Receive AI-generated overviews of clinician hours, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and therapeutic discussions are logged and linked to client records without manual entry.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Time Tracking Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Spot missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing and compliance problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Mental Health Practices

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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