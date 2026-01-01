Juggling lectures, clinical hours, and exam prep without a clear time tracking system leads to hidden struggles:
Automated logging and reminders guarantee all mandatory rotations are recorded accurately.
Track your revision time with precision, enabling better exam preparation and confidence.
Visualize your time commitments to adjust schedules before fatigue sets in.
Export comprehensive, verified time reports to meet institutional requirements.
Tag and track extracurricular hours to enhance your CV and residency applications.
Let ClickUp Brain handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so you can focus on learning.
Focused individuals and academic groups committed to efficient time management
Focus on your studies while AI handles time management behind the scenes.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags incomplete entries.
Ask Brain questions like “How many clinical hours this week?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your logged time and study progress.
Brain logs meetings and discussions, linking them to your study tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, schedules reminders, and builds reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns before they affect your academic standing.