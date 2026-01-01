Streamline Time Tracking for Medical Practices

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Medical Teams

Accurately log clinical and administrative hours, simplify approvals, monitor labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Common Challenges

Why Medical Practices Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking staff hours without a unified system in healthcare leads to inefficiencies and risks. Without dedicated time tracking software, medical practices face:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets — disrupting payroll and billing cycles
  • Manual entry errors — causing inaccurate patient care cost calculations
  • Unseen staff overload — increasing burnout and turnover risks
  • Compliance vulnerabilities — risking audits and regulatory fines
  • Managers overwhelmed with follow-ups — reducing focus on patient care
  • Disjointed data across platforms — hindering operational insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — leading to billing disputes
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting — impacting budgeting and staffing decisions
Traditional Approaches vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Medical Practices

Fragmented data and manual processes create costly inefficiencies in healthcare settings.

Conventional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or paper, manually compiled
  • Lack of real-time visibility into staff hours
  • Approval workflows reliant on emails without audit logs
  • Time data siloed from clinical tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning based on estimations
  • Incomplete compliance documentation and difficult exports

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with locked entries
  • Instant visibility into clinical and administrative hours
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and audit trails
  • Time linked directly to tasks, patient care, and projects
  • Workload views displaying capacity versus actual hours
  • Export-ready, secure records for audits and billing
Medical Practice Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Effective Time Tracking in Healthcare

Outdated systems limit your practice’s ability to manage time effectively and deliver quality care.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Before Payroll or Billing Runs

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every clinical and administrative timesheet is submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets for Accurate Patient Billing

Approvals and locked entries provide trustworthy data that streamlines insurance and patient billing.

ClickUp Views

Identify Staff Overload Before It Affects Care Quality

Workload views reveal when clinicians or staff are overbooked so you can reassign tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Complete Records

ClickUp archives every entry and edit with export-ready logs to ease regulatory compliance.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by department, procedure, or project to generate precise, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Administration

Automated alerts, summaries, and follow-ups let your team focus on patient care, not paperwork.

Achieve Precise Time Tracking Without Constant Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Medical Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Healthcare professionals who depend on accurate and timely labor data.

If You're a Medical Practice Manager

  • Eliminate chasing down timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets effortlessly. Locked entries prevent post-submission changes
  • Enter every billing cycle with fully verified and compliant time data

If You're a Department Head or Supervisor

  • Monitor clinician and staff workloads to prevent burnout
  • Reallocate tasks directly within ClickUp’s Workload view without extra tools
  • Say goodbye to reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles all follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours in seconds and focus on delivering care
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no manual audits. Brain automates it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set submission deadlines once — Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are hours allocated?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of time usage, workloads, and progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and discussions logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflow Automation Handle Routine Tasks

Brain identifies overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, protecting payroll accuracy and compliance.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs on Time Tracking for Medical Practices

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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