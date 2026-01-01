Precision Time Tracking for Media Relations

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Media Relations Teams

Capture every billable hour, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to reduce follow-ups—all designed for media pros.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Media Relations Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated system, media relations teams face unique hurdles that conventional tools can't address:

  • Inaccurate capture of billable media interactions — leading to lost revenue
  • Time spent on scattered manual entries — distracting from high-impact work
  • No real-time visibility into media campaign hours — risking deadline misses
  • Lack of audit trails for client billing disputes — increasing financial risk
  • Managers chasing updates instead of strategizing — wasting valuable resources
  • Disconnected time data from PR projects and assets — limiting actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying freelancer and agency hours — complicating payments
  • Inability to report confidently on media engagement costs — hampering budgeting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Media Relations Teams

Fragmented processes, delayed data, and poor integration stall media operations.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets shared via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of visibility until after deadlines pass
  • Approval chains handled informally, no audit records
  • Time entries disconnected from media tasks and campaigns
  • Resource planning based on estimations rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within a single platform
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours across campaigns
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Integrated time tracking linked directly to media tasks and projects
  • Workload dashboards showing capacity versus logged hours
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready compliance and billing records
Media Relations Benefits

Unlock Media Relations Excellence with Intelligent Time Tracking

Outdated tools and siloed data hold media teams back from peak performance.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Media Interaction Is Accounted For

ClickUp’s automated reminders guarantee timesheets capture all client engagements before billing cycles.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Audit-Ready Time Records for Clients

With locked entries and approval workflows, ClickUp secures billing accuracy and client trust.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overburdened Staff Before It Affects Campaigns

Workload views highlight who’s nearing capacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Confidence

Every time entry is logged with timestamps and edits, ready for instant export.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Media Engagement Cost Reporting

Tag hours by campaign or client to generate transparent, exportable cost breakdowns.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Tracking and Follow-Ups

Automated alerts and summaries keep tracking running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Media Relations Time Precisely and Effortlessly

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Ideal Users

Which Media Relations Roles Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where accurate media engagement tracking drives success

If You're a Media Relations Manager

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before client billing
  • Instantly see who’s missing entries without combing through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets swiftly. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every client meeting and media interaction with confidence for accurate invoicing

If You're a Campaign or Department Manager

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout during high-pressure campaigns
  • Reassign tasks seamlessly from the Workload dashboard without extra tools
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours quickly so you can focus on driving media strategy
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Steps

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain handles it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends smart reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Search Hassles

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are the hours spent?” and get instant AI answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Step Into Reviews Already Prepared

Receive automated summaries of time, workload, and progress when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Client Call and Meeting

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Cruise Control

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early Before They Impact Campaigns

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Media Relations Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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