Without a dedicated system, media relations teams face unique hurdles that conventional tools can't address:
ClickUp’s automated reminders guarantee timesheets capture all client engagements before billing cycles.
With locked entries and approval workflows, ClickUp secures billing accuracy and client trust.
Workload views highlight who’s nearing capacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
Every time entry is logged with timestamps and edits, ready for instant export.
Tag hours by campaign or client to generate transparent, exportable cost breakdowns.
Automated alerts and summaries keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
Teams where accurate media engagement tracking drives success
No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain handles it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends smart reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where are the hours spent?” and get instant AI answers.
Receive automated summaries of time, workload, and progress when you need them.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports with no manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent billing errors.