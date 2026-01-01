Time Tracking Tailored for Media Professionals

Precision Time Tracking Software Designed for Media Companies

Monitor project hours, streamline approvals, analyze production costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage your time data effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Media Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling time management in a fast-paced media environment without a centralized system leads to costly setbacks:

  • Timesheets submitted late or overlooked — delays in client billing and payroll processing
  • Manual entry errors in spreadsheets — inaccurate time logs reduce project profitability
  • Invisible workload imbalances — creative burnout and missed deadlines escalate
  • Risky compliance gaps — incomplete records jeopardize audit readiness
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing timesheets — diverting focus from creative leadership
  • Disjointed data across tools — lost insights and inefficient project tracking
  • Freelancer and contractor hours hard to verify — disputes slow payments and strain relationships
  • Inability to accurately report labor costs — hinders strategic budgeting and resource planning
Old vs New Paradigms

Why Traditional Time Tracking Solutions Undermine Media Workflows

Fragmented processes and lack of insight hinder your team’s agility and output quality.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or scattered spreadsheets
  • Delayed visibility until after data collection closes
  • Approval chains managed through untraceable email threads
  • Time data isolated from creative tasks and asset management
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not real data
  • Compliance data incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submissions locked within one platform
  • Real-time dashboards with up-to-the-minute hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Seamless linkage of time entries to creative projects and deliverables
  • Visual workload balancing reflecting actual team capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance-ready records
Empowering Media Teams

Unlock New Possibilities with Media-Focused Time Tracking

Outdated tools limit your team’s potential. Here’s how ClickUp transforms time tracking for media companies.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Production Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee all team members submit timesheets before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Accounting

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails for flawless payroll and client billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Creative Fatigue Before It Impacts Projects

Workload views highlight overbooked resources so you can rebalance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Stay Audit-Ready with Exportable Time Records

Every time entry is logged with history and instantly available for compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Resource Costs by Project and Campaign

Tag hours by client, project, or media type and generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead on Time Management

Automations handle reminders and summaries so your team focuses on creative output.

Start Tracking Every Second with Confidence

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Ideal Users

Which Media Professionals Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where accurate time capture drives project success and profitability.

For Production Managers

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders ensure timely timesheet submissions
  • Quickly identify missing or late entries without digging through emails
  • Approve time reports in one step. Lock entries to preserve accuracy and integrity
  • Confidently proceed with payroll and client billing using verified data

For Creative Team Leads

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Reallocate tasks easily via Workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp automates notifications and follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on project delivery
AI-Driven Efficiency

Experience Time Tracking Free from Manual Tasks

ClickUp Brain handles time tracking follow-ups, reporting, and error detection automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and highlights missing entries proactively.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly on Time Data

Ask questions like “Who’s missing entries?” or “Where did the hours go?” and get immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Review Meetings

Automatic summaries of tracked hours, project progress, and workload keep you informed.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and informal tasks are logged and linked to projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Routine Time Tracking Workflows

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Before They Escalate

Early alerts for missing or unusual time entries help maintain project and payroll accuracy.

Common Questions Answered

Media Companies’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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