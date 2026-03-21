Managing class schedules and instructor hours without dedicated tools leads to operational hurdles:
ClickUp automations send reminders around deadlines so every timesheet is submitted before payroll.
ClickUp’s Workload view shows capacity vs hours in real time so you can rebalance work early.
ClickUp stores every entry and edit with logs you can instantly export for audits.
In ClickUp, tag hours by project or cost center and generate detailed, export-ready reports.
ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and alerts so tracking runs in the background.
Studios and instructors relying on precise, actionable time data
No chasing, no compiling, no guesswork. Brain manages it all intelligently.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask “Who’s missing hours?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get immediate responses.
Receive AI-generated summaries of instructor time, workload, and progress.
Meetings, training sessions, and prep time are logged and linked to the right classes.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your payroll.