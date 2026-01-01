Time Tracking Software Tailored for Marketing Teams

Track Every Minute with Precision in Marketing

Monitor campaign hours, streamline approval workflows, and harness ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your marketing projects on track effortlessly.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Marketing Challenges

Why Marketing Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a focused time tracking solution, marketing teams face persistent obstacles:

  • Campaign timelines slip without accurate hour logs — delays derail launches
  • Manual tracking causes data errors — budgets and resources get misallocated
  • Invisible workloads hide burnout risks — creative energy drains unnoticed
  • Inconsistent compliance tracking — audits become stressful and uncertain
  • Managers waste hours on chasing updates — less time for strategic guidance
  • Disjointed tools separate time from deliverables — insights remain out of reach
  • Freelancer and agency hours are hard to verify — billing disputes grow
  • Marketing budgets lack clear labor cost visibility — spend decisions become guesses
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Outdated Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Marketing Needs

Fragmented systems and manual processes slow campaign momentum.

Conventional Tracking

  • Timesheets emailed or logged in spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Delayed visibility into submitted hours, causing bottlenecks
  • Approval processes scattered across emails, lacking audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from creative tasks and campaigns
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, risking overload
  • Incomplete compliance documentation that's tough to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Real-time insight into marketing team hours and progress
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit history
  • Time directly linked to tasks, campaigns, and project goals
  • Workload views highlighting capacity against actuals
  • Export-ready, secure records for compliance and reporting
Marketing Benefits

Unlock Six Key Advantages of Superior Time Tracking for Marketers

Avoid scattered data, slow approvals, and missed insights that hold back your campaigns.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Campaign Hour Is Logged Accurately

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no marketing effort goes untracked.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Entries Ready for Budgeting

Approvals and locked entries guarantee trustworthy data for financial planning.

ClickUp Views

Spot Team Overload Before It Impacts Creativity

Workload views reveal capacity issues early, helping maintain your team’s creative flow.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Audit-Ready Records at Your Fingertips

Every time entry is logged and exportable for compliance and campaign reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Resource Allocation by Campaign or Channel

Tag hours by project or marketing channel to generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automate reminders and progress summaries so your team focuses on what matters.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Marketing Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that demand precise time data to optimize campaigns and resources

If You're a Marketing Project Manager

  • Stop the endless chase for timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Get instant visibility on who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock to maintain data integrity
  • Enter every campaign cycle with clean, verified time data ready for budgeting

If You're a Creative Team Lead

  • Identify when team members are nearing creative burnout early
  • Rebalance workloads directly in ClickUp’s Workload view—no extra meetings needed
  • Forget reminder emails. Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s time entries quickly and get back to leading innovation
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

Eliminate follow-ups, reports, and audits stress—ClickUp Brain manages it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set once, Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours spent?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Campaign Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress appear when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Marketing Activities

Meetings, brainstorming sessions, and client calls are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Operate Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Campaigns

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your timelines.

Common Questions

FAQs About Marketing Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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