Tracking crew hours without a dedicated system is like sailing without a compass. Maritime teams face these hurdles without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders from ClickUp prompt timely submission of all time logs, avoiding payroll delays.
Approvals and locked entries create trustworthy, audit-ready records for every voyage.
Visual workload analytics reveal crew overcapacity, enabling proactive management.
Every time entry is stored with a full audit trail, ready for maritime compliance reviews.
Tag hours by vessel, route, or operation to generate detailed, exportable reports.
ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and compliance alerts so your team can focus on sailing.
Teams navigating complex crew schedules and compliance requirements
No manual chasing, no tedious reporting. Let AI streamline your workflows.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs autonomously.
Query Brain about unsubmitted hours or time allocations and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of crew time, workload, and voyage progress.
Meetings, shift handovers, and informal tasks are logged and assigned correctly.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual effort.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.