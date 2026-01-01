Time Tracking Software for Maritime Operations

Time Tracking Tailored for Maritime Professionals

Accurately log crew hours, streamline shift approvals, monitor voyage time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Navigating Time Tracking Challenges in Maritime Operations

Tracking crew hours without a dedicated system is like sailing without a compass. Maritime teams face these hurdles without specialized time tracking:

  • Delayed or missing log entries — payroll and compliance audits stall
  • Manual logs invite errors — misreported hours risk penalties and cost overruns
  • Overworked crew go unnoticed — fatigue risks safety and operational continuity
  • Compliance gaps create legal exposure — maritime labor laws require precise records
  • Managers spend hours chasing timesheets — diverting focus from vessel and crew management
  • Disparate systems disconnect operations — time data isolated from voyage and project planning
  • Contractor and port worker hours lack verification — billing disputes become routine
  • Financial forecasting lacks accuracy — labor costs remain unclear, affecting budgeting
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Maritime Needs

Manual logs, fragmented data, and limited visibility slow down maritime operations.

Traditional Methods

  • Paper logbooks and spreadsheets manually consolidated
  • Submission delays with no early visibility
  • Approvals processed via email without traceability
  • Time records disconnected from vessel operations and projects
  • Capacity planning based on anecdotal evidence
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized digital timesheets accessible from ship and shore
  • Real-time tracking of crew hours and shifts
  • Built-in approvals with full audit trails and automated reminders
  • Integrated time data linked to voyages and operational tasks
  • Workload views highlighting crew availability and fatigue risks
  • Export-ready, compliant records for maritime audits
Maritime Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Maritime Time Tracking

Outdated tracking methods hold back maritime crews and management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Crew Shift Is Logged Before Payroll Runs

Automated reminders from ClickUp prompt timely submission of all time logs, avoiding payroll delays.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries create trustworthy, audit-ready records for every voyage.

ClickUp Views

Identify Fatigue Risks Before They Impact Safety

Visual workload analytics reveal crew overcapacity, enabling proactive management.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Inspections With Complete Export-Ready Logs

Every time entry is stored with a full audit trail, ready for maritime compliance reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs Across Voyages and Projects

Tag hours by vessel, route, or operation to generate detailed, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Overhead in Time Tracking

ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and compliance alerts so your team can focus on sailing.

Set Sail with Accurate Time Tracking Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Maritime Time Tracking Software?

Teams navigating complex crew schedules and compliance requirements

If You're a Fleet Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated prompts ensure timely log submissions across vessels
  • Monitor outstanding entries without sifting through paper logs
  • Authorize crew hours with a single click. Locked timesheets prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified labor data for smooth processing

If You're a Port Operations Supervisor

  • Track dockworker and contractor hours accurately to avoid disputes
  • Balance workloads to maintain operational efficiency and safety
  • Forget manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain manages reminders and approvals automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and focus on port logistics
ClickUp Brain Features

Revolutionize Maritime Time Tracking with AI Assistance

No manual chasing, no tedious reporting. Let AI streamline your workflows.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Tracking Insights

Query Brain about unsubmitted hours or time allocations and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of crew time, workload, and voyage progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, shift handovers, and informal tasks are logged and assigned correctly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Operate Seamlessly

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Anomalies Before They Impact Operations

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.

Common Questions

Maritime Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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