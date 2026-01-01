Time Tracking Software for Manufacturing

Time Tracking Tailored for Manufacturing Teams

Monitor labor hours, streamline shift approvals, analyze production time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Manufacturing Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking in manufacturing leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate shift records cause production delays — impacting deadlines and delivery
  • Manual logs introduce data errors — leading to incorrect labor cost calculations
  • Overtime and fatigue go unnoticed — increasing risk of accidents and turnover
  • Compliance with labor regulations is complex — creating audit vulnerabilities
  • Supervisors drown in paperwork chasing timesheets — reducing focus on operations
  • Time tracking disconnected from workflows — making process improvements impossible
  • Tracking contractor and temporary worker hours is inconsistent — billing disputes arise
  • Management lacks real-time labor cost visibility — affecting budgeting and forecasting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short in Manufacturing

Fragmented processes, delayed insights, and incomplete data hinder operational efficiency.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or basic spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Lack of transparency until after shifts end
  • Shift approvals handled offline with no traceability
  • Time data isolated from production tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning based on estimates rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Manufacturing Time Tracking

  • Real-time timesheets submitted and secured within one platform
  • Immediate visibility into workforce hours and shift status
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time data linked directly to manufacturing tasks and projects
  • Workload view provides accurate capacity versus actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records available anytime
Manufacturing Benefits

Unlock Manufacturing Efficiency with Smart Time Tracking

Outdated systems and manual processes hold back productivity and safety.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Accounted For Before Payroll

Automated reminders guarantee all labor hours are recorded before payroll processing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready Data Verified Through Approvals

Lock time entries after supervisor approval to maintain accuracy and compliance.

ClickUp Views

Identify Workforce Overtime Before It Impacts Safety

Visual workload insights help balance shifts and reduce accident risks.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Records on Hand

Easily export detailed logs capturing every entry and edit for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Precisely to Production Lines

Tag hours by projects or departments for clear financial tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Administration with AI Automation

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly behind the scenes.

Start Tracking Manufacturing Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Manufacturing Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise labor tracking and operational insight

If You're a Plant Manager

  • Stop manual chasing of shift logs. Automated notifications ensure full timesheet compliance
  • Quickly spot missing or incomplete entries without sifting through paper records
  • Approve and lock shift data in one place. Prevents unauthorized changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, production-ready labor data

If You're a Production Supervisor

  • Monitor team workloads to prevent fatigue and maintain safety standards
  • Reassign tasks dynamically through workload views without disrupting operations
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours instantly, freeing you to focus on production quality
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Manufacturing Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports. Brain automates your tracking needs.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Shift Submissions

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Quick Insights Without Searching Through Data

Ask “Which shifts are incomplete?” or “Where were labor hours spent?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of labor hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Including Meetings and Downtime

Brain logs and links discussions and breaks to tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Affect Production

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Manufacturing Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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