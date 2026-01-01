Precision Time Tracking for Machinists

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Machinists

Capture every second on the shop floor, streamline job costing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate time entries and follow-ups with ease.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Machinists Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking hours on complex machining jobs without dedicated software leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate job time records — manual logs miss setup and downtime hours
  • Errors in labor cost calculations — spreadsheets can’t capture detailed machine time
  • Overlooked capacity constraints — no real-time view of machine or operator availability
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — incomplete audit trails expose shops to penalties
  • Managers burdened with time tracking instead of overseeing production
  • Disjointed data from CNC schedules and time logs — no unified workflow
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — billing conflicts arise frequently
  • Poor cost visibility hampers quoting and bidding accuracy
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Machinists' Needs

Fragmented processes and delayed insights stall productivity and profitability.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to errors and loss
  • Delayed visibility into actual machine and operator hours
  • Approvals via verbal or email follow-ups with no audit history
  • Time data isolated from job orders and CNC schedules
  • Capacity estimated by guesswork instead of real metrics
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking for Machinists

  • Centralized, digital time capture connected to specific machining tasks
  • Real-time dashboards showing machine usage and operator workload
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Synced time data linked directly to CNC schedules and job cards
  • Accurate capacity planning with workload balancing
  • Export-ready compliance and cost reports on demand
Machinist Benefits

Unlock the Potential of Time Tracking Software for Machinists

Manual entries and disconnected tools slow shop floor efficiency and inflate costs.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure No Job Time Goes Unrecorded

ClickUp automations prompt timely logging so every minute on the machine is captured accurately.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Precise Job Costing

Lock entries post-approval with audit trails to guarantee trustworthy labor costs.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Machines and Operators Early

Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues before delays or overtime occur.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Export complete, tamper-proof records instantly to meet labor compliance and quality standards.

ClickUp Reports

Accurately Attribute Labor to Projects and Clients

Tag hours by job or client and generate detailed reports for transparent billing.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time on Time Tracking

Automated reminders and summaries keep the process running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking Machining Time Accurately Today

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Ideal Users

Which Machining Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Shops that demand precise labor tracking and streamlined production data

If You're a Shop Floor Supervisor

  • Stop hunting for missing time logs. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions
  • Track operator hours alongside machine runtime for full visibility
  • Approve job times quickly. Entries lock to prevent after-the-fact changes
  • Enter each shift with clean, verified data ready for costing and payroll

If You're a Production Manager

  • Monitor machine load and operator capacity proactively to avoid bottlenecks
  • Reassign work directly from workload views without disrupting schedules
  • Eliminate manual follow-up emails. ClickUp automates reminders
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on optimizing production flow
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

Eliminate manual tasks and gain real-time insights to keep your shop running smoothly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Time Entries

Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags incomplete logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain "Which machines are underutilized?" or "Who hasn’t logged hours today?" and get immediate results.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with AI-Generated Summaries

Brain compiles workload, time, and job progress summaries without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Meetings and Setup Time

Brain logs non-machine work like meetings and prep, linking them to correct jobs.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, sends follow-ups, and produces reports without human intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Impact Production

Brain detects missing or irregular entries early to prevent costly payroll errors.

Common Questions

FAQs About Time Tracking for Machinists

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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