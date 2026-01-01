Precision Time Tracking for Long Haul Drivers

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Long Haul Drivers

Effortlessly log your driving hours, manage breaks, and comply with regulations—all streamlined by ClickUp Brain’s AI-powered assistance.
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Industry Challenges

The Unique Time Tracking Challenges Long Haul Drivers Face

Tracking hours on the road isn’t simple. Without specialized software, long haul drivers and their managers encounter:

  • Inaccurate logs due to manual entry — risking compliance violations and fines
  • Difficulty tracking breaks and rest periods — leading to unsafe driving conditions
  • Scattered data from multiple devices — complicating payroll and reporting
  • Limited real-time visibility — managers can’t monitor driver hours effectively
  • Complex compliance requirements — hours of service regulations add pressure
  • Time-consuming paperwork — pulling focus from driving and rest
  • Delayed payroll processing — due to inconsistent or missing timesheets
  • No integration with routing or dispatch systems — causing inefficient workflows
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Tools Fall Short for Long Haul Drivers

Fragmented data and manual processes slow down operations and increase risk.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Paper logs or manual spreadsheets prone to errors
  • No real-time monitoring of driver hours or breaks
  • Compliance tracking handled separately from operations
  • Difficult to link time data with specific routes or deliveries
  • Limited automation for reminders or alerts
  • Data scattered across multiple platforms

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for logging hours and breaks on the go
  • Real-time visibility into driving hours and rest compliance
  • Automated alerts for hours of service limits and mandatory breaks
  • Integration with route and dispatch data for accurate billing
  • AI-powered reminders and audit-ready records
  • Mobile-friendly, accessible from any device
Driver-Focused Benefits

Unlock Efficiency and Compliance with Dedicated Time Tracking for Drivers

Traditional methods can’t keep pace with the demands of long haul driving. ClickUp empowers you with:
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Mandatory Rest Break

AI-driven reminders ensure you log rest periods on time to stay compliant and safe.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Driving Hours Seamlessly

Entries are locked and approved automatically, cutting down on paperwork and errors.

ClickUp Views

Monitor Fatigue Risk Before It Becomes Critical

Real-time workload views help spot overworked drivers early to prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Complete, tamper-proof logs can be exported instantly for regulatory inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Optimize Route Time and Labor Costs

Tag hours by route or shipment to get detailed insights into cost and performance.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Tracking Tasks

Automated follow-ups and reporting keep your focus on the road, not the paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Long Haul Driver Time Tracking Software?

Teams and roles that rely on precise, compliant driver time data to power operations.

For Fleet Managers

  • Track driver hours effortlessly. Automated reminders keep logs up to date without constant supervision
  • Get instant visibility into driver status and compliance across your fleet
  • Approve driving times and breaks quickly. Lock entries to ensure accuracy and audit readiness
  • Simplify payroll with verified, route-linked time data

For Long Haul Drivers

  • Stay compliant with hours of service regulations through automated alerts
  • Log time on the go with mobile-friendly tools designed for life on the road
  • Skip manual paperwork. ClickUp handles follow-ups and approvals behind the scenes
  • Focus on driving safely while ClickUp keeps your records accurate and accessible
Powered by ClickUp Brain AI

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Forget chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Brain manages it all for you.
#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once—Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights on Driver Hours

Ask natural language questions like “Which drivers haven’t logged today?” for quick updates.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Compliance Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, breaks, and compliance status before inspections.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Mile and Minute Worked

Meetings, breaks, and driving hours are automatically logged and linked to routes.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Compliance Workflows

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and prepares reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Avoid Penalties

Brain identifies irregularities and missing records before they escalate.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Long Haul Drivers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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