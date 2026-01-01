Tracking hours on the road isn’t simple. Without specialized software, long haul drivers and their managers encounter:
AI-driven reminders ensure you log rest periods on time to stay compliant and safe.
Entries are locked and approved automatically, cutting down on paperwork and errors.
Real-time workload views help spot overworked drivers early to prevent burnout.
Complete, tamper-proof logs can be exported instantly for regulatory inspections.
Tag hours by route or shipment to get detailed insights into cost and performance.
Automated follow-ups and reporting keep your focus on the road, not the paperwork.
Set deadlines once—Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask natural language questions like “Which drivers haven’t logged today?” for quick updates.
Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, breaks, and compliance status before inspections.
Meetings, breaks, and driving hours are automatically logged and linked to routes.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and prepares reports without manual input.
Brain identifies irregularities and missing records before they escalate.