Without dedicated time tracking, logo designers face unique hurdles that hinder productivity and profitability:
Automated tracking ensures every sketch, revision, and brainstorming session is accounted for.
Lock time entries with approvals and audit trails, so billing is transparent and dispute-free.
Visual workload views highlight when projects demand too much, letting you rebalance your schedule.
Access detailed summaries of time spent on each design phase, ready to share with clients or teams.
Tag time by client and project to generate insightful reports that demonstrate your impact.
Automations handle reminders and data collection, freeing you to focus on creativity.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated nudges for missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which projects are behind on time tracking?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your time investments per project and task.
Brain automatically logs meetings and design discussions linked to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, sends alerts, and generates detailed reports without manual input.
Spot missing entries and unusual time patterns before they affect project delivery.