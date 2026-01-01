Time Tracking Software for Logistics

Time Tracking Tailored for Logistics Teams

Monitor driver hours, streamline dispatch approvals, analyze operational time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Logistics Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on patchwork time tracking in logistics leads to costly inefficiencies and compliance risks:

  • Delayed or missing driver logs disrupt delivery schedules and payroll
  • Manual entry errors cause billing and reporting inaccuracies
  • Invisible workload pressures increase risk of driver fatigue and turnover
  • Regulatory compliance gaps risk fines and legal exposure
  • Managers bogged down chasing timesheets instead of optimizing routes
  • Disconnected time data and operations limit actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours is complex and error-prone
  • Inability to confidently forecast labor costs hampers budget planning
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Fails Logistics Operations

Fragmented tools, manual processes, and lack of transparency slow down logistics workflows.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets manually compiled
  • No real-time visibility into driver hours
  • Approval via email lacking audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from delivery tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Logistics

  • Centralized, digital timesheets submitted and locked in one platform
  • Live dashboards show team hours and availability
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to routes, shipments, and tasks
  • Workload views highlight capacity versus actuals
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits
Logistics Benefits

Unlock New Efficiency with Logistics Time Tracking

Outdated systems and delayed data hold logistics teams back from peak performance.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Driver Logs Before Payroll

Automated reminders ensure every driver submits timesheets before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Verified Hours Directly to Payroll

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready payroll data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Driver Fatigue Risks Early

Workload views reveal overcapacity to help redistribute deliveries before burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare Audit-Ready Compliance Records Instantly

Detailed logs and edit histories are stored securely, ready to export at any time.

ClickUp Reports

Track Costs by Route or Contract

Tag hours to shipments or clients for precise cost reporting and invoicing.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tasks

Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking runs quietly in the background.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Which Logistics Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Operations and fleet teams that depend on precise time data for efficiency and compliance

If You're a Logistics Operations Manager

  • End the chase for driver timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify outstanding or late entries without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve timesheets with one click. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every payroll period with clean, validated time data ready for processing

If You're a Fleet Supervisor

  • Monitor driver workloads to prevent fatigue-related risks
  • Reallocate deliveries directly from workload views without disrupting schedules
  • Stop sending manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates all follow-ups
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly so you can focus on fleet performance
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Simplify Time Tracking with Intelligent Automation

No manual follow-ups or report compilation. ClickUp Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Data

Ask “Which drivers haven’t submitted?” or “Where are hours spent?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Step Into Reviews with Ready Summaries

Automatic summaries of time, workload, and delivery progress are prepared for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, breaks, and delays are logged and matched to routes without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain flags overtime, triggers workflows, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early, preventing costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Logistics

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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