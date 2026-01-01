Tracking hours without a dedicated system can disrupt locum workflows and payroll accuracy. Without proper tools, locum physicians and administrators face:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so all shifts are logged before invoicing.
Approvals and audit trails guarantee that submitted hours are final and trustworthy.
Workload views provide real-time insights to balance assignments and maintain wellbeing.
Every time entry is logged and export-ready, simplifying compliance reviews.
Tag hours to specific contracts or sites to generate detailed earnings reports.
Automated reminders and summaries reduce admin overhead and let you focus on care.
No chasing, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain streamlines every step.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How many hours worked this week?” and get instant responses.
AI-generated summaries of hours, workload, and progress are ready whenever you need them.
Meetings and consults are logged automatically and linked to the right shifts.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing costly errors.