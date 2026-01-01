Handling time without a dedicated system is like trying to pick a lock without the right tools. Locksmith teams face these hurdles without proper time tracking:
Automated reminders guarantee all technicians submit accurate timesheets before invoicing.
Lock timesheets with approval workflows and audit trails for error-free invoicing.
Real-time workload views help balance assignments to prevent burnout.
Export detailed logs instantly to satisfy warranty and compliance requirements.
Assign hours to specific service calls and generate precise cost reports.
Automations manage reminders and summaries so locksmiths focus on their craft.
Teams where precise job timing drives efficiency and profitability
No follow-ups, no manual reports, no missed hours. AI handles it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries.
Query “Who’s missing hours?” or “How long was Job #123?” and get answers immediately.
AI-generated summaries of time spent, workload balance, and project progress.
Meetings and emergency calls are logged and linked to appropriate jobs without extra effort.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports automatically.
AI spots missing entries and irregular patterns early to prevent billing and payroll issues.