Handling client meetings, loan processing, and compliance checks without precise time tracking leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders guarantee all client meetings and loan processing hours are recorded before deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries ensure your recorded hours are precise and audit-ready.
Workload views provide real-time visibility into hours versus capacity to prevent burnout.
Complete audit trails and export-ready records make regulatory reviews straightforward.
Tag and report hours by loan category or client to analyze profitability and resource allocation.
Automated follow-ups and report generation let you focus on closing loans, not chasing timesheets.
Set deadlines once and let Brain send reminders and flag incomplete entries for you.
Ask Brain questions like “Which loans lack time entries?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of time allocation and workload help you stay informed.
Brain logs discussions and maps them to the right loan tasks without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-up tasks, and generates compliance reports independently.
Brain identifies missing or unusual patterns early to keep operations smooth.