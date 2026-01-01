Time Tracking Software Tailored for Life Coaches

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Life Coaching Sessions

Easily monitor session durations, streamline client billing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your scheduling and follow-ups effortlessly.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Life Coaches Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking client sessions without dedicated software is like coaching without a plan. Here's what life coaches face without a tailored time tracking system:

  • Inconsistent session logging leads to billing errors — revenue slips through the cracks
  • Manual time records increase admin workload — cutting into coaching time
  • Unclear client engagement patterns — hard to identify who needs more support
  • Difficulty verifying session lengths — disputes arise over billed hours
  • No integration with coaching plans — time data stays disconnected
  • Burnout risk unnoticed — overbooking goes unchecked until it’s too late
  • Limited insights into practice growth — decisions lack data backing
Legacy vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Life Coaching

Fragmented tools and manual entries slow your coaching practice down.

Conventional Tracking

  • Session times logged on paper or spreadsheets
  • Delayed awareness of missing or incorrect entries
  • Approval and billing handled separately, causing errors
  • Time records disconnected from client notes and progress
  • No tools to monitor coach workload or session frequency
  • Difficult to export compliant records for audits or client transparency

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Session times tracked directly in your coaching workspace
  • Instant visibility into client session logs
  • Seamless approvals and billing integration with audit trails
  • Time linked to client files and coaching goals
  • Real-time workload monitoring to balance your schedule
  • Easy export of detailed, tamper-proof reports
Empower Your Practice

What Effective Time Tracking Unlocks for Life Coaches

Avoid missed sessions, billing errors, and burnout with tools designed for coaching workflows.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Session Is Accounted For Before Billing

Set automated reminders so clients and coaches submit session times promptly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Accurate, Verified Invoices with Confidence

Lock session logs upon approval to guarantee billing accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Spot Client Engagement Trends to Tailor Coaching

Analyze logged hours to identify who needs more support or check-ins.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Reviews with Complete Session Histories

Export comprehensive, audit-ready reports anytime for compliance or client transparency.

ClickUp Reports

Understand Your Practice’s Financial Health in Detail

Tag sessions by client or package to generate clear revenue reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Time Spent on Administrative Tasks

Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so your focus stays on coaching.

Start Tracking Coaching Sessions Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Time Tracking for Life Coaching Sessions

Life coaches and coaching practices seeking precise session management

If You’re a Solo Life Coach

  • Stop losing track of session times. Automated reminders ensure every session is logged
  • Quickly see which clients need session follow-ups without manual checks
  • Approve your session logs in one click. Lock entries to avoid billing disputes
  • Send invoices with confidence knowing all time is verified and accurate

If You’re Running a Coaching Practice

  • Monitor coach workloads to prevent burnout and maintain quality
  • Reallocate sessions smoothly with workload views for balanced scheduling
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve multiple coaches’ session times rapidly to focus on growing your practice
ClickUp Brain Advantages

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Life Coaches

No more chasing down timesheets or manual reporting. Brain manages it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Session Logs

Set deadlines once. Brain automatically sends reminders and highlights missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Your Coaching Sessions

Ask Brain “Which clients missed sessions?” or “How much time did I spend coaching last week?”

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews With Prepared Session Summaries

Brain delivers automatic progress summaries including time metrics when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Coaching Touchpoints Effortlessly

Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to sessions without extra work.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Coaching Workflows Seamlessly

Brain flags overdue sessions, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Scheduling Issues Before They Impact Clients

Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to keep your practice running smoothly.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs on Time Tracking for Life Coaching Sessions

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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