Tracking client sessions without dedicated software is like coaching without a plan. Here's what life coaches face without a tailored time tracking system:
Set automated reminders so clients and coaches submit session times promptly.
Lock session logs upon approval to guarantee billing accuracy.
Analyze logged hours to identify who needs more support or check-ins.
Export comprehensive, audit-ready reports anytime for compliance or client transparency.
Tag sessions by client or package to generate clear revenue reports.
Automate follow-ups, summaries, and alerts so your focus stays on coaching.
Life coaches and coaching practices seeking precise session management
Set deadlines once. Brain automatically sends reminders and highlights missing entries.
Ask Brain “Which clients missed sessions?” or “How much time did I spend coaching last week?”
Brain delivers automatic progress summaries including time metrics when you need them.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to sessions without extra work.
Brain flags overdue sessions, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early to keep your practice running smoothly.