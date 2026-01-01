Time Tracking Software for Letting Agents

Time Tracking Tailored for Letting Agents

Keep precise records of your rental management hours, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle the reminders and follow-ups for you.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Letting Agents Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, letting agents face hurdles that complicate rental management:

  • Timesheets often come in late or are incomplete — delaying billing and payments
  • Manual entry errors lead to inaccurate client invoicing — risking lost revenue
  • Difficulty identifying overworked staff — increasing turnover risks
  • Lack of compliance documentation — exposing agencies to disputes
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing timesheets — reducing focus on client relations
  • Time data is disconnected from property and tenant records — limiting insight
  • Verifying contractor hours is complex — causing billing disagreements
  • Inability to confidently analyze labour costs — hindering strategic planning
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Fails Letting Agents

Fragmented tools and manual processes stall productivity and transparency.

Conventional Methods

  • Relying on emails or spreadsheets for timesheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • No timely insight into submission status until deadlines pass
  • Approvals managed through emails lacking audit trails
  • Time tracking disconnected from property management tasks
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Timesheets submitted and secured within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of team hours and submissions
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and full audit history
  • Integrated time tracking linked directly to tenant and property tasks
  • Workload views showing actual versus planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records at your fingertips
Letting Agent Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Letting Agents

Overcome delays, data silos, and manual errors with a smart, connected approach.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet Is Submitted Before Rent Processing

Automated ClickUp reminders keep your team on schedule so billing runs smoothly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Invoicing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate billing data every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overburdened Agents Before They Burn Out

Workload views highlight capacity issues early so you can rebalance assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Complete Records

ClickUp logs every entry and change with export-ready audit trails.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Labour Cost Breakdown by Property or Client

Tag hours to specific properties or tenants for precise reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle alerts and summaries, letting agents focus on tenants.

Start Tracking Your Rental Management Time Accurately Today

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Who It’s For

Which Letting Agent Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise and timely time data to manage properties and clients effectively

For Letting Agency Managers

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated alerts prompt submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle confident with verified, audit-ready timesheet data

For Property and Team Supervisors

  • Track workload to prevent agent overload and improve tenant service
  • Reassign duties easily via Workload view without interrupting workflows
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly so you can focus on client relationships
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Forget follow-ups and manual audits—let Brain manage time tracking effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Timesheet Follow-Up Notifications

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing submissions.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” or “Where is time allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked hours and workload status.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Activities

Meetings and client communications get recorded and linked to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain identifies overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, protecting billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Letting Agents

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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