Without dedicated time tracking, legaltech firms face costly inefficiencies and compliance risks:
ClickUp automations prompt timely timesheet submissions to avoid revenue leakage.
Approvals, locked entries, and detailed logs guarantee trustworthy billing data.
Workload visualization helps rebalance tasks and prevent burnout.
Export comprehensive, tamper-proof records for regulatory audits at any time.
Tag hours by client or matter to generate detailed cost and profitability reports.
Automated alerts and status updates keep tracking efficient and unobtrusive.
Law firms and legal departments that demand precise, efficient time management
Let Brain handle reminders, reports, and compliance checks automatically.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags incomplete entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today?” or “Which cases have unlogged hours?”
Automatic summaries of billable hours and workload status await your review.
Meetings and discussions get logged and linked to cases without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates compliance reports effortlessly.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries before they impact client invoicing.