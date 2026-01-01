Precision Time Tracking for Legaltech

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Legaltech Firms

Accurately record billable hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your legal projects on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Legaltech Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without dedicated time tracking, legaltech firms face costly inefficiencies and compliance risks:

  • Inaccurate billing from delayed or missing timesheets — impacting client trust and revenue
  • Manual data entry errors — leading to lost billable hours and financial discrepancies
  • Lack of real-time workload visibility — increasing risk of lawyer burnout and missed deadlines
  • Complex compliance demands — insufficient audit trails jeopardize regulatory adherence
  • Managers overwhelmed by administrative tasks — less time for strategic leadership
  • Disconnected time data and case management — hindering actionable insights
  • Difficult verification of contractor hours — causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — impairing budgeting and resource allocation
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Fails Legaltech Professionals

Fragmented methods and manual processes slow your legal operations and obscure critical data.

Outdated Approaches

  • Email or spreadsheet timesheets, manually aggregated
  • No visibility into individual submissions until too late
  • Approval via disconnected emails lacking audit trails
  • Time entries not linked to cases or projects
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance records incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Legaltech Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Real-time transparency of time logged per case and team member
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit history
  • Seamless connection of time data to legal tasks and workflows
  • Workload insights displaying capacity versus actual billed hours
  • Easily exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance
Legaltech Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Dedicated Time Tracking for Legaltech Firms

Generic systems delay insights and fragment data, limiting your firm’s potential.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Hour Is Captured Before Invoicing

ClickUp automations prompt timely timesheet submissions to avoid revenue leakage.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Audit-Ready Timesheets with Confidence

Approvals, locked entries, and detailed logs guarantee trustworthy billing data.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overload Before It Affects Client Service

Workload visualization helps rebalance tasks and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Prepared for Compliance Reviews Instantly

Export comprehensive, tamper-proof records for regulatory audits at any time.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Precise Labor Cost Allocation per Case

Tag hours by client or matter to generate detailed cost and profitability reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Legal Staff

Automated alerts and status updates keep tracking efficient and unobtrusive.

Track Legal Hours Accurately Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Which Legal Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Law firms and legal departments that demand precise, efficient time management

If You're a Legal Operations Manager

  • Put an end to chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders ensure on-time submission
  • Quickly identify who hasn't submitted without sifting through emails
  • Approve billable hours with a single click. Entries lock to preserve data integrity
  • Approach invoicing cycles with verified, accurate time data

If You're a Practice Group Leader

  • Monitor workload to prevent attorney overload before it impacts cases
  • Adjust task assignments directly from workload insights—no separate apps needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and refocus on delivering client value
AI-Powered Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Let Brain handle reminders, reports, and compliance checks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags incomplete entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights on Time Data

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today?” or “Which cases have unlogged hours?”

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of billable hours and workload status await your review.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Effort Automatically

Meetings and discussions get logged and linked to cases without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Routine Legal Workflows

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates compliance reports effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Billing Errors

Brain spots missing or irregular entries before they impact client invoicing.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Legaltech

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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