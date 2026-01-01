Relying on generic tools to track billable hours can jeopardize your firm’s revenue and compliance. Without dedicated legal billing time tracking:
ClickUp’s automated reminders ensure all attorneys submit their hours promptly, preventing revenue leakage.
Lock submitted entries with approval workflows and audit trails that stand up to scrutiny.
Visualize workload against capacity to redistribute cases and maintain team wellbeing.
Generate detailed reports and audit logs instantly to support client invoicing and regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by client, matter, or task to deliver transparent billing statements.
Automate notifications, approvals, and summaries so your team can focus on legal work.
Focus on cases while Brain handles time tracking management for you.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries on your behalf.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged billable hours?” or “How much time was spent on Client X?” and get immediate responses.
Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress tailored to your legal teams.
Meetings, calls, and prep work get logged and linked to cases automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual billing patterns before they affect revenue.