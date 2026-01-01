Time Tracking Software for Legal Billing

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Legal Billing

Accurately log billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate compliance and follow-ups for your legal practice.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Legal Billing Demands Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic tools to track billable hours can jeopardize your firm’s revenue and compliance. Without dedicated legal billing time tracking:

  • Billable hours go unrecorded — lost revenue becomes a recurring problem
  • Manual entries increase errors — inaccurate billing frustrates clients and damages trust
  • No transparency on attorney workload — risk of burnout and misallocated resources
  • Compliance risks escalate — missing audit trails can cause costly disputes
  • Partners spend excessive time chasing timesheets — detracting from client service
  • Time data disconnects from case management — billing becomes inefficient and opaque
  • Freelance and contract hours are hard to verify — billing inconsistencies arise
  • Financial forecasting lacks precision — business decisions rely on incomplete data
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Legal Billing

Fragmented processes and limited oversight hinder accurate legal billing.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets managed via spreadsheets or email, requiring manual compilation
  • Delays in submission create billing bottlenecks
  • Approval workflows lack audit trails and transparency
  • Time entries disconnected from case files and legal tasks
  • Workload estimations based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and challenging to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions within one integrated platform
  • Real-time visibility into billable hours by case and attorney
  • Automated approvals with comprehensive audit logs
  • Time tracking fully linked to legal matters and client projects
  • Workload dashboards highlight capacity and utilization
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Legal Billing Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Legal Billing

Legacy systems limit efficiency, accuracy, and insight for legal teams.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Again

ClickUp’s automated reminders ensure all attorneys submit their hours promptly, preventing revenue leakage.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Court-Ready Timesheets Every Time

Lock submitted entries with approval workflows and audit trails that stand up to scrutiny.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Staff Before It Affects Performance

Visualize workload against capacity to redistribute cases and maintain team wellbeing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Records for Billing and Compliance

Generate detailed reports and audit logs instantly to support client invoicing and regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Clear Visibility Into Case Time Allocation

Tag hours by client, matter, or task to deliver transparent billing statements.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Legal Teams

Automate notifications, approvals, and summaries so your team can focus on legal work.

Start Tracking Legal Billable Hours with Confidence

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Legal Billing Time Tracking Software?

Legal professionals needing precision and efficiency in time management

If You're a Law Firm Partner

  • Stop chasing late timesheets. Automated alerts ensure deadlines are met without constant follow-up
  • Gain instant visibility into billable hours per attorney and case
  • Approve timesheets with one click. Ensure data integrity with locked, audit-ready entries
  • Enter every billing cycle armed with accurate, verified time records

If You're a Legal Operations Manager

  • Monitor attorney workloads to prevent burnout and balance case assignments
  • Reallocate tasks directly within your workload dashboard—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve timesheets swiftly to keep billing processes moving smoothly
AI-Driven Legal Billing Automation

How Time Tracking Looks When Manual Work Disappears

Focus on cases while Brain handles time tracking management for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries on your behalf.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers on Time Data

Ask “Who hasn’t logged billable hours?” or “How much time was spent on Client X?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Billing Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automatic summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress tailored to your legal teams.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even the Overlooked

Meetings, calls, and prep work get logged and linked to cases automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Billing Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Issues Early

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual billing patterns before they affect revenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Legal Billing Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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