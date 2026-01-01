Relying on disjointed or manual methods to track training hours can derail your L&D objectives. Without a dedicated time tracking system, you face:
Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain keep every learner and facilitator on track to submit timesheets promptly.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate and trustworthy timesheets.
Workload views reveal team capacity versus logged training hours, enabling proactive adjustments.
Complete logs and exportable records help you pass compliance checks without stress.
Tag hours by program or department to generate precise, actionable cost reports.
Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on developing impactful learning experiences.
Teams that demand precision and insight to optimize training effectiveness
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. ClickUp Brain automates your workflow.
Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.
Ask questions like “Who hasn't submitted training hours?” or “How was time allocated?” and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of training time, team workload, and progress before meetings.
Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to relevant learning objectives.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll errors and compliance risks.