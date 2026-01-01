Time Tracking Software for Learning & Development

Time Tracking Tailored for Learning and Development Managers

Effortlessly monitor training hours, automate timesheet approvals, analyze learning costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your follow-ups.
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Key Challenges

Why Learning and Development Managers Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Relying on disjointed or manual methods to track training hours can derail your L&D objectives. Without a dedicated time tracking system, you face:

  • Delayed or missing training timesheets — disrupting payroll and budgeting
  • Error-prone manual data entry — leading to inaccurate learning cost analysis
  • Invisible workload pressures — risking employee burnout and reduced training effectiveness
  • Compliance risks with training mandates — lacking audit-ready records
  • Excessive time chasing submissions — detracting from strategic L&D initiatives
  • Disconnected time data from learning projects — limiting actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and facilitator hours — complicating billing and accountability
  • Unclear reporting on training investments — hampering informed decision-making
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Learning and Development Managers

Manual processes and fragmented systems create blind spots and inefficiencies.

Traditional Approaches

  • Training hours tracked via spreadsheets or email submissions, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time visibility into timesheet status
  • Approval processes handled through disconnected emails without audit trails
  • Time data isolated from learning activities and project management
  • Capacity and resource planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to export

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized submission and locking of training timesheets within one platform
  • Live insights into team and program hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to learning tasks and projects
  • Visual workload management showing planned versus actual training hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Unlocking L&D Potential

How Effective Time Tracking Empowers Learning and Development Managers

Avoid the pitfalls of generic tools and embrace tailored insights for impactful training programs.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Training Hour Is Accounted For Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain keep every learner and facilitator on track to submit timesheets promptly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Training Time Data

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails guarantee accurate and trustworthy timesheets.

ClickUp Views

Spot Training Overload Before It Affects Performance

Workload views reveal team capacity versus logged training hours, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Ease

Complete logs and exportable records help you pass compliance checks without stress.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Learning Investment Reports

Tag hours by program or department to generate precise, actionable cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Burden on Your L&D Team

Automated follow-ups and summaries let your team focus on developing impactful learning experiences.

Begin Accurate Training Time Tracking with Ease

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Learning and Development Time Tracking?

Teams that demand precision and insight to optimize training effectiveness

If You're a Learning and Development Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify missing entries without sifting through emails
  • Approve training hours in a single click. Entries lock instantly for data integrity
  • Approach payroll with confidence using verified, approved time data

If You're a Training Program Coordinator

  • Monitor participant workload to prevent overtraining and burnout
  • Adjust training assignments directly from the workload dashboard
  • Forget timesheet reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain manage follow-ups
  • Approve hours swiftly and refocus on program coordination
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Tedious Manual Tasks

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. ClickUp Brain automates your workflow.

#ClickUpBrain

Say Goodbye to Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing submissions automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn't submitted training hours?” or “How was time allocated?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Review Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of training time, team workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Training Activities

Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to relevant learning objectives.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Processes Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Maintain Training Quality

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll errors and compliance risks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Learning and Development Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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