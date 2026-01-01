Without a dedicated system, tracking time in Lean environments leads to inefficiencies and lost insights:
Automated reminders ensure every team member logs time promptly to maintain accurate Lean metrics.
Lock entries upon approval, guaranteeing reliable data for your continuous improvement efforts.
Workload views highlight capacity issues early, enabling proactive adjustments to maintain flow.
Full logs and export-ready records let you demonstrate Lean compliance with confidence.
Tag hours by process steps or projects to pinpoint waste and optimize workflows.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on Lean initiatives.
Teams committed to Lean principles and continuous process improvement
Brain Max automates your time tracking workflows, ensuring accuracy and freeing your focus.
Set deadlines once; Brain Max handles reminders and flags missing logs autonomously.
Ask Brain Max questions like “Which processes lack time data?” and get instant answers.
Receive automatic summaries of time tracking, workload, and Lean progress.
Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant Lean tasks without effort.
Brain Max flags anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports on schedule.
Early alerts on missing or unusual time entries help maintain Lean process integrity.