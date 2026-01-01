Without a tailored time tracking solution, leadership coaches face hurdles that impact client success and business growth:
Automated reminders ensure every coaching session is tracked before invoicing.
Approval workflows secure session data so invoicing is precise and dispute-free.
Workload insights show coaching hours versus capacity to maintain balance.
All session logs and edits are tracked and exportable for transparency and compliance.
Tag sessions by client or program and generate detailed impact reports.
Automations handle reminders and approvals so time tracking runs smoothly in the background.
Coaches and teams looking to optimize client time and improve operational clarity
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. Brain makes it effortless.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing session logs automatically.
Ask Brain “Which client sessions are unlogged?” or “How many hours this week?” and get immediate insights.
Brain generates automatic summaries of coaching hours and progress for your sessions.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to the right client tasks without effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers reminders, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early, safeguarding your coaching revenue.