Time Tracking Software Tailored for Law Practices

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Legal Teams

Capture billable hours accurately, streamline case time management, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle compliance and follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Legal Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking billable hours without a dedicated system is like managing cases without files. Here’s what law practices face without specialized time tracking software:

  • Inaccurate or missing time entries — leading to lost revenue and client disputes
  • Manual billing processes prone to errors — increasing administrative overhead
  • Lack of real-time visibility into lawyer workloads — risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • Difficulty maintaining compliance with billing regulations — exposing firms to audits and penalties
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing timesheets — diverting focus from client work
  • Disconnected time data across cases and projects — hampering profitability analysis
  • Challenges verifying hours for contract attorneys — complicating invoicing and payments
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — affecting strategic staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet Law Practice Needs

Fragmented data, manual processes, and lack of integration slow legal workflows down.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Tracking hours on paper or spreadsheets, manually collated
  • Delayed insights into submitted time entries
  • Approvals managed via email without audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from cases and legal projects
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, not real data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Legal Teams

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking billable hours
  • Real-time visibility into time logged across cases
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time entries linked directly to cases, clients, and tasks
  • Workload views to balance attorney capacity effectively
  • Export-ready, compliant records for billing and audits
Legal Use Cases

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking in Your Law Practice

Outdated processes, delayed billing, and disconnected data hinder your firm’s profitability.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured Before Invoicing Begins

Automated reminders from ClickUp prompt timely time entry submissions so no billable hours slip through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Fully Verified Timesheets to Billing with Confidence

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready billing data every time.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Attorneys Before It Affects Performance

Workload dashboards reveal real-time attorney capacity, helping prevent burnout and missed deadlines.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Instant Record Access

Every time entry and revision is tracked and exportable for seamless audit preparation.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility into Case Costs

Tag hours by client, case, or practice area to generate detailed, exportable labor cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Your Legal Team

Automated follow-ups and reporting let your team focus on client work, not paperwork.

Begin Tracking Legal Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Law Practice Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Legal professionals who depend on precise time records for billing and workload management

For Law Firm Partners and Billing Managers

  • Eliminate chasing late timesheets. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions from attorneys
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted time without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve billable hours in one click. Locked entries protect against unauthorized edits
  • Approach every billing cycle with thoroughly verified and compliant data

For Practice Group Leaders and Office Managers

  • Monitor attorney workloads to prevent burnout and maintain productivity
  • Reallocate tasks easily through workload views to balance case demands
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups and approvals
  • Approve your team's tracked hours swiftly and focus on client service
AI-Driven Legal Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Intervention

No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn't logged time?” or “How are case hours distributed?” Brain provides instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time tracking, workloads, and case progress when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even What’s Usually Missed

Meetings and client discussions automatically logged and linked to relevant cases.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Legal Workflows Running Smoothly

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Affect Billing

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to avoid billing errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Law Practices

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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