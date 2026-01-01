Tracking billable hours without dedicated software is like building a case without evidence. Law offices face these issues without precise time tracking:
Automated reminders make sure every attorney submits timesheets before billing deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring precise invoicing.
Workload dashboards reveal capacity issues so workloads can be balanced proactively.
Complete logs and exports provide transparent records for client and regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by case or client to generate comprehensive, export-ready reports.
Automations handle reminders, follow-ups, and summaries, reducing overhead.
Legal professionals who rely on precise and timely billing data
No more reminders, manual reports, or error checks. Brain automates your billing support.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was allocated and get immediate responses.
Brain generates automated summaries of billable hours and workload reports.
Meetings and consultations are logged and linked to cases automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect invoicing.