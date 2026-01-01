Time Tracking Software for Law Offices

Time Tracking Tailored for Law Office Billing

Accurately capture billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your time management tasks.
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Challenges in Legal Billing

Why Law Offices Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking billable hours without dedicated software is like building a case without evidence. Law offices face these issues without precise time tracking:

  • Inconsistent time entries disrupt client invoicing — leading to lost revenue
  • Manual logs increase errors — risking underbilling or disputes
  • No clear view of attorney workload — causing inefficiencies and burnout
  • Compliance risks with billing audits — incomplete records jeopardize trust
  • Partners spend excessive time chasing timesheets — diverting focus from legal work
  • Time data isolated from case files — hinders accurate billing and reporting
  • Freelance and contract attorney hours hard to verify — complicating payments
  • Financial forecasting lacks accuracy — billing insights are unreliable
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Law Office Billing

Fragmented processes and manual tracking slow down your firm’s billing cycle.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets on paper or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into billable hours
  • Approval handled via email without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from client cases
  • Billing estimates based on assumptions
  • Incomplete records complicate audits

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets locked and submitted in one platform
  • Real-time tracking of attorney hours
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and audit logs
  • Time linked directly to cases and clients
  • Workload views balance attorney capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof billing records
Law Office Billing Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Your Law Firm

Outdated tools and disconnected data slow your firm’s billing accuracy and efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Accounted For

Automated reminders make sure every attorney submits timesheets before billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets for Flawless Client Billing

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring precise invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Identify Attorney Overload Before It Affects Client Service

Workload dashboards reveal capacity issues so workloads can be balanced proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Billing Audits with Confidence

Complete logs and exports provide transparent records for client and regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Billing Insights

Tag hours by case or client to generate comprehensive, export-ready reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Administration

Automations handle reminders, follow-ups, and summaries, reducing overhead.

Accurately Track Billable Hours Without Delays

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Ideal Users

Which Legal Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Legal professionals who rely on precise and timely billing data

If You're a Billing Coordinator

  • Eliminate chasing late timesheets. Automated notifications keep attorneys on schedule
  • Quickly identify missing entries without tedious follow-ups
  • Approve and lock billable hours in seconds. Keep records tamper-proof and audit-ready
  • Ensure billing cycles proceed smoothly with verified data

If You're a Managing Partner

  • Monitor attorney workloads to prevent burnout and maintain client satisfaction
  • Reassign cases directly from workload views with no extra tools needed
  • Stop sending manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates timesheet prompts
  • Approve hours quickly and focus on strategic firm management
AI-Powered Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No more reminders, manual reports, or error checks. Brain automates your billing support.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers About Billing Status

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was allocated and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Billing Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automated summaries of billable hours and workload reports.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even Informal Contributions

Meetings and consultations are logged and linked to cases automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Billing Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Billing Issues Early

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Law Office Billing Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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