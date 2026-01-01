Handling attorney time without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies and risks:
Automated notifications remind attorneys to submit accurate timesheets prior to billing deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable, audit-ready billing data every time.
Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can adjust assignments proactively.
Complete, exportable logs of all time entries and edits simplify regulatory reviews.
Tag hours by case or client matter for precise reporting and profitability analysis.
Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on legal work, not paperwork.
Law firm roles that rely on precise, actionable time data to drive success
No manual follow-ups, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain takes care of it all.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Which attorneys haven’t submitted time?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries detailing billable hours, workload distribution, and progress.
Brain logs meetings and conversations, associating time with the correct cases automatically.
Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, ensuring accurate payroll and invoicing.