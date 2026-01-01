Time Tracking Software Tailored for Law Firms

Accurate Time Tracking Designed for Legal Professionals

Monitor billable hours, streamline approvals, and generate precise reports—all while ClickUp Brain's AI automates follow-ups to keep your firm on track.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Law Firms Require Specialized Time Tracking Software

Handling attorney time without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies and risks:

  • Inaccurate or late timesheets delay client billing and revenue recognition
  • Manual entry errors cause lost billable hours and compliance issues
  • Lack of visibility on attorney workloads increases burnout and turnover
  • Insufficient audit trails weaken defense in client disputes or regulatory reviews
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing entries instead of focusing on firm growth
  • Time data disconnected from case management hinders profitability analysis
  • Difficulty verifying contractor or paralegal hours results in billing discrepancies
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines strategic staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Law Firms

Fragmented processes and limited oversight compromise accuracy and efficiency.

Standard Practices

  • Timesheets collected via spreadsheets or email, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time insight into submissions and billable hours
  • Approval workflows scattered and undocumented
  • Time entries isolated from case and project details
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to produce

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, secure timesheet submission and locking within one platform
  • Live visibility into attorney and staff hours
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and detailed audit logs
  • Time linked directly to cases, matters, and projects
  • Workload analytics to balance assignments and prevent overwork
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Legal Use Cases

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Law Firms

Manual processes, delayed insights, and disconnected data slow down firm performance.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Hour Is Captured Before Invoicing

Automated notifications remind attorneys to submit accurate timesheets prior to billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable, audit-ready billing data every time.

ClickUp Views

Identify Attorney Burnout Risks Early

Workload views highlight overcapacity so you can adjust assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Compliance Audits Fully Prepared

Complete, exportable logs of all time entries and edits simplify regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Insights

Tag hours by case or client matter for precise reporting and profitability analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden of Time Tracking

Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on legal work, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Legal Time Accurately Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Legal Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Law firm roles that rely on precise, actionable time data to drive success

If You're a Partner or Billing Manager

  • Eliminate billing delays. Automated timesheet reminders ensure submissions before invoicing cycles
  • Instantly identify missing or incomplete timesheets without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock hours in one streamlined process. Ensuring accuracy and preventing post-approval edits
  • Enter every billing period with clean, verified time data ready for client invoicing

If You're a Practice Group or Department Head

  • Monitor attorney workloads to prevent burnout and retain top talent
  • Reallocate cases and tasks directly from workload insights without disrupting workflows
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve team hours quickly and confidently, freeing time to manage cases
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual follow-ups, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Insights on Time Tracking Status

Ask natural language questions like “Which attorneys haven’t submitted time?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews Without Lifting a Finger

Receive AI-generated summaries detailing billable hours, workload distribution, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Work, Even Informal Discussions

Brain logs meetings and conversations, associating time with the correct cases automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Triggers and Alerts

Brain flags overtime, initiates follow-ups, and generates compliance reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Billing

Brain detects missing or irregular entries early, ensuring accurate payroll and invoicing.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Law Firms

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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