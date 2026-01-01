Without specialized time tracking, language experts encounter hurdles that disrupt workflow and billing accuracy:
Automated reminders nudge your team to submit timesheets before invoicing deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee your billing data is error-free and audit-ready.
Workload views reveal capacity issues early, helping you redistribute projects efficiently.
Every time entry is stored with detailed logs you can export to satisfy client or legal requirements.
Tag hours by language project or client to generate detailed, actionable cost reports.
Automations and AI-powered reminders keep time tracking running smoothly in the background.
Set your deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t tracked hours or how time was allocated—answers come instantly.
Receive AI-generated summaries of time tracked, workload, and project progress.
Brain logs meetings, client calls, and research time automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your billing accuracy.