Without a dedicated system, tracking time on landscaping projects leads to costly mistakes and inefficiencies:
Automated reminders ensure every crew member submits time before payroll runs.
Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for error-free billing.
Workload views highlight capacity imbalances to prevent burnout.
Instantly export detailed records for compliance and client reviews.
Tag time by projects or clients and generate insightful reports.
Automate reminders and summaries so your crew focuses on landscaping, not paperwork.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain follows up and flags missing logs automatically.
Query “Who hasn’t logged today?” or “Time spent per project?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours and progress before meetings.
Meetings and site discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports—no manual input needed.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect payroll or projects.