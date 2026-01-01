Precision Time Tracking for Landscapers

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Landscaping Teams

Keep every hour accounted for, monitor fieldwork effortlessly, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your time management — so your landscaping projects stay on schedule.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Obstacles

Challenges Landscaping Teams Face Without Specialized Time Tracking

Without a dedicated system, tracking time on landscaping projects leads to costly mistakes and inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate logging of on-site hours — payroll and billing errors become frequent
  • Manual timesheets cause delays and confusion — cutting into valuable fieldwork time
  • No clear visibility into crew workloads — risking burnout or underutilization
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and seasonal worker hours — disputes delay payments
  • Compliance risks with labor regulations — missing audit trails leave teams exposed
  • Fragmented data across tools — project progress and time tracking don’t align
  • Managers spend too much time chasing updates — instead of focusing on project delivery
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Landscapers' Needs

Outdated methods slow your crew down and obscure real project costs.

Old-School Time Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss or error
  • Timesheets submitted late or incomplete, causing billing delays
  • Approval processes rely on manual follow-ups with no audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from specific landscaping tasks
  • Workload and capacity unknown until after issues arise
  • Compliance documentation scattered and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Landscapers

  • Unified platform to submit and lock time entries from the field
  • Real-time visibility into logged hours across all projects
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time linked directly to landscaping tasks and job sites
  • Workload dashboards to monitor crew capacity proactively
  • Export-ready compliance records at your fingertips
Landscaping Benefits

Unlock Efficiency with Dedicated Landscaping Time Tracking

Manual updates, missed hours, and disconnected tools hold landscaping teams back.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Payroll Without Complete Timesheets

Automated reminders ensure every crew member submits time before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Straight to Accounting

Lock entries with approvals and audit trails for error-free billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Crew Before It Affects Your Business

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances to prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Stay Audit-Ready with Exportable Time Logs

Instantly export detailed records for compliance and client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Show Exactly How Labor Hours Break Down by Job

Tag time by projects or clients and generate insightful reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Dedicated to Time Tracking

Automate reminders and summaries so your crew focuses on landscaping, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Landscaping Teams Gain the Most from Time Tracking Software

Teams that need precise, real-time visibility into labor hours and project progress.

If You're a Landscaping Crew Leader

  • Eliminate chasing timesheets. Automated reminders reach your crew before and after deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through calls or texts
  • Approve hours swiftly. Lock entries so billing is accurate and tamper-proof
  • Manage payroll with confidence using verified, up-to-date data

If You're a Project Manager

  • Monitor crew workloads to avoid overbooking and fatigue
  • Reallocate tasks directly from workload views without delays
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp Brain sends follow-ups automatically
  • Approve time submissions in seconds, freeing you to focus on delivery
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual tasks: Brain manages reminders, reports, and insights so you don’t have to.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Chasing

Set submission deadlines once; Brain follows up and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Ask Questions and Get Instant Time Reports

Query “Who hasn’t logged today?” or “Time spent per project?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Project Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings and site discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports—no manual input needed.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early, Avoid Costly Delays

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect payroll or projects.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Landscapers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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