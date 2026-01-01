Time Tracking Software Tailored for Landscape Professionals

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Landscape Companies

Monitor crew hours, streamline job site timesheets, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep projects on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Landscape Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking tools often leaves landscape companies grappling with inefficiencies and inaccuracies:

  • Crew timesheets submitted late or forgotten — delaying billing and payroll processes
  • Manual data entry errors — leading to incorrect job costing and lost revenue
  • Lack of visibility into crew availability — causing overbooking or underutilization
  • Difficulty tracking compliance with labor regulations — risking fines and disputes
  • Supervisors spending hours chasing timesheets — detracting from managing projects
  • Time data disconnected from specific landscaping tasks — hindering performance insights
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes cumbersome — complicating invoicing and payments
  • Inability to accurately report labor costs — affecting budgeting and profitability decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Landscape Companies

Fragmented processes and delayed insights keep landscaping teams from thriving.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via paper forms or scattered spreadsheets
  • Delayed visibility into crew hours and project progress
  • Manual approvals lacking audit trails
  • Time logs disconnected from specific landscaping jobs
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with automatic locking
  • Real-time tracking of crew hours and task progress
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit history
  • Time entries linked directly to landscaping projects and tasks
  • Workload views showing crew capacity and actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Empowering Landscape Companies

Unlock the Potential of Time Tracking for Landscape Teams

Without tailored tools, landscape teams lose valuable time and insights that affect project delivery and profitability.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Crew Member’s Time is Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp keep timesheets on schedule for accurate payroll processing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Hours for Accurate Billing

Approvals and audit trails guarantee that all logged hours are approved and tamper-proof.

ClickUp Views

Identify Crew Overload Before It Impacts Job Quality

Workload views highlight who’s nearing capacity so tasks can be reassigned proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Inspections with Export-Ready Records

Complete logs and edit histories are stored securely and ready for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Precisely Allocate Labor Costs Across Landscaping Projects

Tag hours by job site or project phase for detailed cost tracking and reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Supervisors

Automated notifications and summaries let your team focus on the work, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Landscape Teams Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams that depend on precise labor tracking to manage crews and projects efficiently

If You're a Landscape Crew Supervisor

  • Stop chasing down paper timesheets. Automated reminders notify crew members before deadlines
  • Get instant visibility into who’s submitted hours without sorting through calls or texts
  • Approve timesheets with confidence. Entries lock on approval to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with clean, verified labor data ready for processing

If You're a Project Manager in Landscaping

  • Monitor crew workload to prevent burnout and maintain quality standards
  • Reassign tasks directly from workload views without juggling multiple tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve labor hours quickly, so you can focus on project delivery
ClickUp Brain at Work

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual follow-ups, no error-prone reports. Let Brain streamline your time tracking.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Get Answers on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain "Who hasn’t submitted hours?" or "How are labor hours allocated?" for immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Summaries Ready

Brain prepares automatic summaries of tracked time, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work That Often Goes Unlogged

Meetings and field discussions are automatically recorded and linked to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Early to Avoid Payroll Errors

Brain alerts you to missing entries and unusual time patterns before they cause problems.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Landscape Companies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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